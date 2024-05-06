WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major name leaves the company as current contract expires, Kevin Owens update, Brock Lesnar referenced

Welcome to the May 6 edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories and gossip revolving around Brock Lesnar and Kevin Owens, among others.

A major name is also no longer a part of the global juggernaut as the company decided not to renew the star's contract.

So without further delay, let's begin.

#1. WWE RAW loaded with matches

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW will feature eight matches, one of the largest advertised cards in the show's 31-year history. The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will also kick off on the red brand, with eight first-round matches set to take place tonight.

#2. Jerry Lawler is no longer with WWE - Reports

According to a recent report, Jerry Lawler is set to depart WWE, as the company decided against renewing his broadcast contract.

Lawler has been associated with the company for over three decades during which he played multiple roles, including taking part in in-ring action. He has been dealing with health issues in the last several months and recently provided a positive update.

#3. Kevin Owens only has nine months remaining on his current WWE contract

Kevin Owens has been a mainstay on World Wrestling Entertainment programming for nearly a decade. The former Universal Champion recently revealed that his current contract is set to expire in nine months.

However, the Prizefighter is likely to ink a new deal with the company as he stated that he had no intentions of leaving.

Owens was in action at Backlash where he teamed up with Randy Orton in a losing cause against Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa. Tanga Loa made his debut at the event to help the Bloodline duo pick up the win. The former NJPW star is now a part of the heel faction.

#4. Brock Lesnar referenced at Backlash

Brock Lesnar has been on a sabbatical since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The star was seemingly referenced in the Janel Grant lawsuit, leading to the company distancing itself from him.

However, Triple H recently clarified that the Beast Incarnate is still with the Stamford-based promotion. Lesnar was also referenced at the company's recently concluded premium live event as Cody Rhodes used a Kimura Lock on AJ Styles.

Brock Lesnar is expected to return to WWE programming, based on the recent turn of events. The Beast Incarnate could very well be one of Cody's future challengers.