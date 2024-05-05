WWE finally references Brock Lesnar as part of major match at Backlash France

Last seen at SummerSlam 2023, Brock Lesnar's comeback to WWE programming was speculated for months on end. However, after his name was thrown into the mix in the Vince McMahon scandal, many assumed that was the end for The Beast Incarnate.

However, Triple H clarified recently that Brock is not done with the company and since then fans have been anticipating Lesnar's return. At Backlash France, the former WWE Champion was subtly referenced during the main event match between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles over the Undisputed WWE Championship. In a sudden turn of events, The American Nightmare locked in the Kimura Lock on Styles, much to the surprise of many, including the commentators.

Michael Cole was quick to remind viewers that Cody knows a thing or two about what the submission move takes away from a wrestler in the ring. His war against The Beast Incarnate last year was also referenced.

Rhodes and Lesnar fought a trilogy, with their first encounter taking place at Backlash in Puerto Rico. At Night of Champions, Rhodes lost to Lesnar after the latter got him to pass out to the Kimura Lock. Their rubber match took place at SummerSlam where the former AEW star pinned The Beast Incarnate. After the bout, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion shook Cody's hands.

Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash France

AJ Styles fought tooth and nail in Lyon, France, for a chance to become a world champion after more than five years. But in the end, The American Nightmare retained the title he won only a month ago at WrestleMania XL.

For the first time amid his hiatus, Brock Lesnar's history with the current Undisputed WWE Champion was a topic of conversation. It's worth noting that The Beast is notorious for randomly resurfacing on television and kickstarting a title program.

Lesnar may have shown respect to Rhodes after taking the fall at SummerSlam last year, but if there is anything the man values most, it is the world championship and remaining on top of the food chain. It's not out of the question that he reignites his rivalry with The American Nightmare in the not-too-distant future.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how Brock Lesnar will be re-introduced to the fans as he has been out of action for eight months and counting.