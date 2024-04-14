WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major name has been released from the company, Randy Orton breaks character, Brock Lesnar's future

Welcome to the WWE News & Rumor Roundup for April 14, 2024. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about big names such as Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar.

Plus, a massive prediction on The Bloodline's future and one exciting return confirmed for WWE RAW. With that in mind, let's get started:

#1 Randy Orton broke character for Roman Reigns

A heartfelt moment involving Randy Orton has surfaced after Roman Reigns lost his championship to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40.

As witnessed that night, the era-defining outcome of Rhodes' victory brought other superstars, including Orton, out to the ring to celebrate. The Viper briefly crossed paths with a heartbroken Reigns.

In the video below, you can see Randy Orton's gesture of respect to The Tribal Chief. The 44-year-old legend subtly broke character for Roman Reigns when the moment was all about Cody Rhodes.

#2. WWE releases one of its longest-running employees

According to PWInsider, Sue Aitchison, the 2019 Warrior Award winner, has been let go by World Wrestling Entertainment.

Having started with WWE way back in 1986, she served as the Director of Community Relations. Aitchison was also credited for building the promotion's relationship with Make-A-Wish.

Her departure from the company "reverberated with shock among long-time former employees," as PWInsider noted:

"Although her responsibilities had lessened in recent years, Aitchison was considered one of the true mainstays for the company and had a run working behind the scenes that will likely never be matched, much less surpassed."

#3. Sheamus' WWE return date confirmed

It's official. Sheamus will finally make his comeback on the April 15th edition of Monday Night RAW.

The wrestling veteran's status was confirmed during the latest SmackDown episode. It has certainly been a while since fans saw Sheamus in action. His last match was against Edge in August 2023.

As of this writing, there is no official update on Sheamus' return to in-ring competition. But it will be interesting to see what is next for The Celtic Warrior.

#4 Will Brock Lesnar ever return to WWE?

Triple H recently gave a massive update on Brock Lesnar, stating that The Beast Incarnate is still a part of WWE.

Lesnar's name was seemingly referred to in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and World Wrestling Entertainment. While this raised many questions about his future in the company, the former WWE Champion is reportedly expected to return as a competitor at some point.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"We'd been told a few weeks ago that it was one of those deals unlike McMahon and John Laurinaitis who are likely never coming back, in that at some point he'd [Brock Lesnar] be back. We were also told at that time it wasn't going to be that soon and it was nothing in the immediate plans."

#5. A Bloodline Civil War possibly happening in WWE

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown saw Tama Tonga join The Bloodline. In Roman Reigns' absence, it appears that Solo Sikoa has stepped up to take control of the group.

Fan speculation suggests that there could be massive conflict within The Bloodline when Reigns returns. Interestingly, the legendary Rikishi has predicted something similar on his Off The Top Podcast:

"I kinda see somewhere down there The Rock turning on Roman Reigns. Rock becomes the heel, Roman comes back as the babyface. I kinda see the Bloodline family members spread up and take sides. And then I kinda see something huge as far as WarGames or some type of gimmick matches amongst each other. They would probably want to build that up for the next WrestleMania."

This would not be the first Bloodline conflict, but certainly a big one given The Rock's potential involvement.

