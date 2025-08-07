WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major name has been removed from active roster, Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar's return, Karrion Kross offered a new deal

Welcome to the August 7 edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics about Brock Lesnar and Karrion Kross, among others.Also, in one of the biggest news stories of the day, a major name has been removed from the WWE active roster amid his absence from TV programming. Let's check it all out without any further delay.#1. Paul Heyman comments on Brock Lesnar's WWE returnBrock Lesnar made his return to WWE programming after nearly two years at SummerSlam 2025. However, there has been a lot of outrage against The Beast Incarnate's comeback, as he was mentioned in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.Paul Heyman addressed the controversy during his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. He said that the fans in the stadium were elated to see the former Universal Champion return.&quot;Everything in life is met with criticism. I don't pay attention to that. He's here. That is the reality of the fact. He's here, and if you were in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, you would understand that return meant a lot to that audience. That audience was jacked to see Brock Lesnar come out and to see him F5 John Cena. Nobody left MetLife Stadium saying, 'Oh God, they brought back Brock?'. People were just going nuts. That is our paying audience, and they are happy to see him,&quot; Heyman said.Heyman added that he was happy to have his former client back.&quot;If there are critics of it, get over it. He's here, and he is going to be here. And you ain't going to be able to cancel him, and I'm happy to have him back because the audience is happy to have him back.&quot;#2. Karrion Kross reportedly offered a new WWE contractKarrion Kross' current deal with the global juggernaut is seemingly set to expire this weekend. While there were speculations of The Herald of Doomsday leaving the company along with his wife, Scarlett, Dave Meltzer said on the Wrestling Observer Radio that the two have been offered new deals.&quot;I think the Karrion Kross thing smells like an angle (…) They plugged his book, and then Paul Heyman today on Ariel Helwani’s show talked about him being like this new Steve Austin, so it's like he ain't going anywhere. But I was told the story about him not being signed to a contract. I heard that is legit, but he did get an offer. Maybe when the story that he didn't get an offer was written, it was accurate, but I was told he's gotten an offer, and I don't expect him going [sic] anywhere,&quot; Meltzer said. [H/T: Cultaholic Wrestling]Karrion Kross was in action at SummerSlam, where he lost to Sami Zayn. The former NXT Champion was not seen on RAW this week, which raised speculations of his departure.#3. Austin Theory reportedly removed from WWE internal rosterAustin Theory has been on the sidelines for nearly a month, with reports indicating that he's dealing with an injury. Amid his absence, PWInsider has reported that the former United States Champion has been removed from the active WWE roster, which likely means that he will be out of action for the foreseeable future.Theory was last seen in action on July 14, when he took on El Grande Americano on Main Event. He also recently split up from his tag team partner, Grayson Waller.