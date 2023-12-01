WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Massive CM Punk match; Roman Reigns returning; Reason Triple H missed RAW

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE News and Rumor Roundup. Here, we will bring you exciting news from across the wrestling world so that you can stay updated about all that is happening.

Today's edition talks about Roman Reigns' return to the ring once again, what is happening with CM Punk and WrestleMania, as well as why Triple H was missing from RAW this week.

#1. Triple H was missing from WWE RAW this week

Triple H has been very hands-on since taking control of the creative department in WWE. Thus, fans were surprised when they heard he was missing from such an important episode of RAW after Survivor Series WarGames this week.

As for why he was not there, PWInsider has reported that Triple H was with WWE CEO Nick Khan in Los Angeles for quite a few days this week to ensure the media rights deal for Monday Night RAW.

USA Network has secured the rights for SmackDown, and The CW has secured the rights for NXT. Now, it remains to be seen who gets the rights to WWE's flagship show.

#2. Roman Reigns is advertised to return

Roman Reigns has been absent for some time yet again, and now it appears that he is finally advertised to return to regular WWE programming.

The Tribal Chief will be back on SmackDown on December 15, 2023.

The star is also advertised for live events on January 5 and January 19. It appears that The Tribal Chief will soon be back and wrestling again.

#3. Is CM Punk having a first-time-ever dream match?

CM Punk has long been seen as a dream opponent for Stone Cold Steve Austin, and it appears that such a match is not entirely out of the question, as per reports from Fightful Select.

According to the report, it appears that many people in the Stamford-based company are pushing for a match between the two. The report also stated that Punk has been in talks about the match as well, with some saying that he will be flying to meet Austin and discuss ideas for a match between themselves.

If the match happens, it will likely be at WrestleMania, but it remains to be seen if it ends up being confirmed.

