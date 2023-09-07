WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Megastar to quit because of former world champion? Idea for returning star to face Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch apology

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories and rumors from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former WWE Champion CM Punk, Edge, and Becky Lynch.

Some interesting speculations are doing the rounds about the future of two major stars. On one hand, it is said that WWE Hall of Famer Edge might be done with the company and will leave after his contract expires. On the other hand, former AEW World Champion CM Punk is believed to be returning to his old stomping grounds. Let's dive in.

#4 Belief that Edge could leave WWE because of Christian

There is a backstage belief that Hall of Famer Edge is done with WWE. He wrestled his last match against Sheamus on SmackDown a few weeks back in Toronto. The Rated-R Superstar previously stated that Toronto was where he wanted to end his in-ring career.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently mentioned that Edge could head to AEW once his contract expires to work with two-time World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage.

''Because Christian is in AEW on a long-term contract, there had been rumors he [Edge] may do something there.''

While Edge said he was confused about his future, fans are clamoring to see The Rated-R Superstar re-unite with his old tag team partner, Christian Cage, one more time before the two wrap up their careers.

#3 CM Punk allegedly wanted to face Kevin Owens following a potential WWE return

As per a new report by Fightful Select, Punk allegedly expressed interest in making a WWE comeback as early as December 2022. He seemingly wanted to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match. However, it's important to note that these are merely rumors, and WWE did not officially confirm any interest in signing The Second City Saint.

The report also added that Punk apparently wanted Kevin Owens to eliminate him from the Royal Rumble. The hypothetical situation could have paved the way for an Owens-Punk showdown in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Punk is now a free agent after being fired by AEW.

#2 Becky Lynch issues statement about missing Superstar Spectacle 2023

Becky Lynch has conveyed through a social media post that she cannot attend WWE Superstar Spectacle in India. This event is scheduled for Friday, September 8, in Hyderabad. It boasts an impressive lineup with prominent figures like John Cena, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens confirmed to participate.

Here is what Lynch posted on Twitter:

"I’m sorry to all the fans in Hyderabad, India. I was so excited to perform for you - but as there was a tiny tear in my passport, l have not been allowed to board my flight.''

The Man was originally scheduled to be on the show. Her husband, Seth Rollins, will be teaming up with John Cena to take on Imperium at the event. Fans would have loved to see the former women's champion compete at the mega event, but unfortunately, that will not happen.

#1 Raquel Rodriguez praises Chyna

Former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez has proven to be a powerhouse inside the ring since her debut. Her wrestling style and strength have been compared to that of Hall of Famer Chyna.

Speaking about the late Chyna on Short and to the Point, Rodriguez mentioned that she was a trailblazer as she competed against men. Big Mami Cool also highlighted how much respect she had for her.

"It was inspiring, it really was, because she had so many feuds with men as well. For me, she solidified that idea of 'We can hang with the boys too.' When I was watching her growing up, I was always playing basketball, and I would go and play against the boys. I think that's helped me invaluably as well because it's helped me up my level everything."

Chyna was an iconic female wrestler who won the Intercontinental Championship twice during her wrestling career. She gained immense popularity as a member of the D-Generation X faction in the late '90s.

The wrestling veteran tragically passed away in 2016 at the age of 46. In recognition of her contributions, she was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of D-Generation X in 2019.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.