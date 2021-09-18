WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Multi-time World champion out for months, backstage heat on top star for comments on Reigns, Orton causes serious injury (18th September 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News and Rumor roundup where we try and bring you the biggest updates and rumours. In today's edition, we will talk about two big names who will likely be out of action for a long time due to suffering injuries on-screen.

We will also take a look at Riddle getting major backstage heat because of his comments on The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Riddle has been known to be a loudmouth and often gets into trouble because of his comments on top superstars. It was reported earlier that he had 'ruffled some feathers' backstage with his remarks on the Universal Champion.

There are a lot of interesting stories in store for you. So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some of the biggest rumors and news from the world of WWE:

#5 Riddle got backstage heat in WWE because of his comments on Roman Reigns

RAW tag team champion Riddle admitted to IB Times that he got backstage heat for his comments targeting Roman Reigns. Riddle had said that he wasn't impressed with Reigns and would beat him in a real fight. He also insinuated that the only reason behind Reigns' push was his connection to The Rock.

Now, Riddle agreed that his comments were not professional and even though he stands by them, he said saying such things in public was not a wise move.

"I’m not even in that realm of competing with the Tribal Chief. He’s on another level at this moment. I think maybe I got a little too big for my britches, you know what I mean? Maybe I got a little backstage heat. Maybe a tiny bit." said Riddle

Riddle said that he was not trying to rub anyone the wrong way with his remarks. He said that one of the reasons why he should not have made those comments was because he is on the RAW brand while Reigns is on SmackDown.

