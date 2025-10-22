WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Nikki Bella suffers wardrobe malfunction, Next 'The Rock' in the works? Ex-World Champion won't return anytime soon

Welcome to another gripping edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News and Rumor Roundup for 22nd October, 2025. Today, we'll cover the possibility of a major name becoming the next 'The Rock,' Nikki Bella's unfortunate wardrobe malfunction, and why an ex-world champion won't return anytime soon.

Ad

Let's get started:

#5. Braun Strowman won't return to WWE anytime soon

Braun Strowman was one of Vince McMahon's projects on WWE's main roster, and The Monster Among Men evolved as a performer, becoming the Universal Champion during a tough time when he defeated Goldberg in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 36.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

However, the second run hasn't had the same impact on the promotion, and he was recently released from the company. Speaking on the Kliq This podcast, the former Universal Champion dismissed any rumors about his return, as he's pursuing other opportunities and won't be returning to wrestling until he feels like it.

Ad

Trending

#4. WWE legend returned on Monday Night RAW

Earlier this year, Nikki Bella signed a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion under the new regime for an extended run as a performer. She made a few appearances on the red brand and had a decent feud with Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

After she lost in France, many assumed Bella's run with the company came to an abrupt end. Instead, that's not the case, as she recently returned to the red brand and saved the Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, in a two-on-one attack from The Judgment Day.

Ad

#3. Nikki Bella seemingly suffered a wardrobe malfunction on WWE RAW

On Monday Night RAW heading into Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE Hall of Famer and former two-time Divas Champion Nikki Bella came out to stop an attack on Stephanie Vaquer. During the segment after Vaquer vs. Perez, the company abruptly cut the live broadcast, which makes it obvious that there was some kind of wardrobe malfunction.

Ad

The cut occurred as she stood up again, with the camera focusing on her just before the screen went black. In the end, the broadcast resumed normally, and Vaquer and Bella neutralized The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez to close the segment.

#2. A new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in November

After WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, CM Punk punched his ticket to Utah for a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins, as The Second City Saint defeated LA Knight and Jey Uso to become the new number one contender. After the match, The Vision not only attacked the stars following their match, but Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed also turned on The Visionary.

Ad

A week later, Adam Pearce provided an update on Seth Rollins' future and informed everyone that Rollins has been stripped of the title. In the show's main event, Jey Uso won a Battle Royal and punched his ticket to Salt Lake City for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk.

#1. Wrestling veterans think major WWE name could become the next 'The Rock'

The Rock became one of the biggest and most entertaining characters in the promotion's history when Dwayne Johnson got the opportunity to portray a different side and presented some aspects of his real-life personality on the weekly product during the Attitude Era.

Ad

While The Final Boss isn't around the weekly product anymore, Vince Russo and Jonathan Coachman think one name could match him and have the same amount of success. Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Russo reflected on The Brahma Bull's growth, and Coachman stated that he sees the same trajectory with Dominik Mysterio.

"The Rock switched because he was so cool and everybody wanted to be him. He changed nothing. He didn't change anything about him. Nothing changed. He was just so cool that people wanted to be him... I agree with that [take on Dominik Mysterio]," Russo said.

Ad

The veterans might've a point as both stars are associated with popular wrestling families in the industry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More