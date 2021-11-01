WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Original plan for WrestleMania 37 match, Top star meets emotional fan, Backstage reaction to RK-Bro pitch (November 1, 2021) 

We're back with another edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we'll take a look at the reported plan originally in place for WrestleMania 37.

Meanwhile, what happened when a top superstar met her fan in a heartfelt moment? Not too long ago, Riddle spoke about the backstage reaction to his RK-Bro idea pitch.

A former WWE referee has given his prediction for Roman Reigns' next feud. Additionally, there's now a significant update on a SmackDown talent's in-ring return.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News and Rumor Roundup:

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Edge wasn't the original WWE WrestleMania 37 plan

This year's WrestleMania event saw an excellent triple threat Universal Championship main event between Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Roman Reigns. The match - originally scheduled between Edge and Reigns - became a triple threat on the road to WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Bryan's inclusion in the contest was not part of the original backstage plans heading into WrestleMania 37, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has confirmed. This development took place despite backstage personnel knowing that his contract was expiring soon after the event.

Furthermore, Bryan's last WWE match against Roman Reigns on April 30 not only received critical acclaim, but it also led to people within the company praising the former for his professionalism.

With the current AEW star leaving WWE on good terms, the door is certainly open for him to return to Vince McMahon's company in the distant future.

#4 Becky Lynch meets emotional fan during meet and greet

Becky Lynch continues to be one of the biggest babyfaces in real life. She recently met a young girl during a meet and greet, who cried tears of joy upon coming across her idol.

Lynch consoled her as the two had a brief chat. She later signed an autograph and let the fangirl pose with the RAW Women's Championship for a picture.

WWE on FOX shared a clip of this heartfelt moment via Twitter, which you can check out below:

It's safe to say that Becky Lynch is one of the best examples of superstars who can effectively make people hate them on television but also be an inspiration to many fans across the world.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das