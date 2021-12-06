WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Possible backstage frustration? Why 24-year-old star got pushed, Charlotte Flair on Toni Storm (December 5, 2021)

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. A new report has highlighted why a young star received a significant spotlight on television not too long ago.

Another recent rumor focused on what some of the talents in the NXT locker room think of the show's current direction. Today's roundup also highlights Charlotte Flair's harsh words for Toni Storm after Smackdown.

A former women's champion has given her take on possibly facing Sasha Banks and Bayley in the future. Additionally, Naomi and Sonya Deville's latest WWE Smackdown segment has caught the attention of a wrestling legend.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at these news and rumor stories.

#5. Backstage note on how some talent feel about working on WWE NXT 2.0

A few days back, Beth Phoenix announced that she would be leaving her commentary role on NXT 2.0 after the WarGames pay-per-view to spend more time with her family.

She will remain a part of the company, with reports suggesting that the WWE Hall of Famer could play a role in Edge's (her husband) current storyline with The Miz and Maryse on Monday Night RAW.

Bryan Alvarez recently mentioned Phoenix's departure from NXT on Wrestling Observer Live:

“It’s not like she couldn’t do the main roster feud with Miz & Maryse and also do NXT commentary. She has just decided she is done with NXT. Whatever that means, she says it’s due to family, but this also, again might not be the last person."

Alvarez said his sources told him that working in WWE's third brand isn't as fun as it used to be:

"There are people there who have told me that it’s just not fun anymore.”

Several weeks ago, former NXT star Bronson Reed (a.k.a. JONAH) told Wrestling Inc. that "some frustration definitely has grown backstage," something he witnessed "firsthand" before being released by the company in August.

Interestingly, Scotty 2 Hotty, who was one of the coaches in NXT, announced his departure from WWE last month. Current AEW star Adam Cole also left the promotion a few months ago. And while Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano's contracts will expire soon, higher-ups are reportedly seeking to re-sign both of them.

