WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Top star released without 'non-compete', reason for popular name's unexplained absence, Seth Rollins' heartwarming message to heel (21 December 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup. Today's edition will take a look at what Seth Rollins told a heel superstar backstage, why a legendary superstar says that he will not return to WWE, and much more.

This edition will take a look at some interesting stories related to big names like Kurt Angle, Happy Corbin and Otis. A legendary veteran also shared some interesting ideas for a new on-screen romantic pairing.

So without any further ado, here are some news and rumors from the world of WWE:

#5 Kurt Angle did not serve a 'non-compete' clause after his WWE release in 2006

Former WWE Champion Kurt Angle revealed on The Kurt Angle Show that he was not asked to serve a 90-day non-compete clause when he was released in 2006.

It is commonplace for all released talent to serve a non-compete after they are let go. This means that they can not sign with any other company for 90 days after being released.

Angle said that he was free to go wherever he wanted on the very day that he signed his release papers. He was grateful as he really wanted to take a break and stay away from wrestling for some time.

''I was free to go that day I signed (the release), with no strings attached. Vince McMahon released me that day and I was free to do whatever I wanted. You know I was very grateful for that because not that I was planning on going anywhere else when I signed the release, I just wanted to get out and wanted a break,'' said Angle.

After being let go by WWE, the Olympic Gold Medalist joined TNA and stayed with the company for a long time before returning to WWE when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

