WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Released star had backstage heat, Vince McMahon looking to get back big AEW wrestler, Hulk Hogan's serious health issues (November 19, 2021)

The most recent round of releases is inarguably the a massive topic, with several details slowly emerging online. A superstar reportedly had backstage heat in WWE, which could have been one of the reasons behind his exit.

Elsewhere, Vince McMahon told an AEW star that WWE could come back looking for him again in due time. We also have an important update regarding Hulk Hogan's health in today's lineup of stories.

WWE @WWE Go behind the scenes with @BeckyLynchWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE as these former friends prepare for a highly personal showdown at #SurvivorSeries 2021. Go behind the scenes with @BeckyLynchWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE as these former friends prepare for a highly personal showdown at #SurvivorSeries 2021. https://t.co/uOypdPChUp

The Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair saga continues to captivate wrestling fans, and we have a big backstage update ahead of their Survivor Series clash. A veteran WWE Superstar also pitched a fascinating idea for his heel turn, but will the promotion take it to TV? Only time will tell.

#5. Backstage News on Top Dolla's WWE release

Hit Row's release surprised several WWE fans as the group appeared in line to receive a big push on SmackDown.

Dave Meltzer has now revealed that Top Dolla had backstage heat in WWE. The former NXT star reportedly rubbed people the wrong way in the black-and-gold brand, and he started developing the same reputation on the main roster.

It was noted that Vince McMahon considered him the star of the faction.

"While he came across well on television, he rubbed a ton of people the wrong way in NXT and was getting the same reputation on the main roster. He was the one Vince McMahon saw as the star of the group because of his size," Meltzer reported.

Fightful Select additionally reported on Top Dolla's standing within WWE. People felt he "got a little too comfortable," like former WWE announcer Greg Hamilton. Hit Row's release, though, didn't come down to Top Dolla's backstage status as there were also people within the WWE who "enjoyed his approach."

Top Dolla's hosting capabilities were praised backstage, and he was also in contention to become RAW Underground's host at one point before WWE changed its plans. His dedication towards Hit Row was also appreciated.

It's safe to say that Top Dolla was a polarizing figure backstage, and he even addressed the rumors on social media.

