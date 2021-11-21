WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Released star disrespected backstage, Brock Lesnar uses influence to make creative changes, Update on Big Cass becoming a free agent (November 20, 2021)

We're back with another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we cover the top stories being discussed in the pro wrestling world.

We have backstage details on the last-minute creative changes made ahead of Survivor Series because of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

We also have some news on the status of W. Morrissey, formerly known as Big Cass, and how the former WWE star is a free agent and looking for a 'big-money' contract.

Becky Lynch opened up on her backstage relationship with Charlotte Flair and revealed why they might never be friends as long as they are in the wrestling business together.

There are also several backstage notes regarding a few recently-released talents, and one particular name is already attracting a lot of attention from major companies.

We ended the roundup with Bobby Lashley making a big statement about Vince McMahon's promotion's competitors.

On that note, here's the latest news and rumor roundup:

#5. Top Dolla says he was disrespected backstage in WWE, big interest in signing Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

Several reports have emerged regarding the backstage heat on Top Dolla before Hit Row's WWE release.

The former WWE star reacted to the rumors with a strongly-worded tweet. A.J. Francis revealed that he 'called the office' after B-Fab's release to tell officials that they were making a big mistake.

Hit Row had their fair share of detractors in NXT, and Dolla stated that he never took the advice of people who didn't believe in the faction.

"Here’s what rubs people the wrong way. -Standing up for your own. When Bri was released and I called the office myself to tell them they made a mistake. -Standing up for yourself. Ppl in the PC told me “Hit Row” wouldn’t work for a year and a half & I never took their advice," Top Dolla tweeted.

A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ @AJFrancis410



-Standing up for your own. When Bri was released and I called the office myself to tell them they made a mistake.



-Standing up for yourself. Ppl in the PC told me “Hit Row” wouldn’t work for a year and a half & I never took their advice. Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic According to a new report, Top Dolla rubbed people the wrong way backstage in WWE cultaholic.com/posts/report-t… According to a new report, Top Dolla rubbed people the wrong way backstage in WWE cultaholic.com/posts/report-t… Here’s what rubs people the wrong way.-Standing up for your own. When Bri was released and I called the office myself to tell them they made a mistake.-Standing up for yourself. Ppl in the PC told me “Hit Row” wouldn’t work for a year and a half & I never took their advice. twitter.com/cultaholic/sta… Here’s what rubs people the wrong way.-Standing up for your own. When Bri was released and I called the office myself to tell them they made a mistake. -Standing up for yourself. Ppl in the PC told me “Hit Row” wouldn’t work for a year and a half & I never took their advice. twitter.com/cultaholic/sta…

Top Dolla claims there were many backstage instances where he felt disrespected and was in no mood to let the circulating reports ruin his reputation in professional wrestling.

"TRUST ME I got plenty stories I can tell about how I was disrespected but just took it on the chin like a professional. Even with the video I released today it was all professionalism. But I’m NOT gonna let these BS “reports” ruin my reputation. I got tea I can spill too," wrote Top Dolla.

A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ @AJFrancis410 TRUST ME I got plenty stories I can tell about how I was disrespected but just took it on the chin like a professional.



Even with the video I released today it was all professionalism. But I’m NOT gonna let these BS “reports” ruin my reputation.



I got tea I can spill too. TRUST ME I got plenty stories I can tell about how I was disrespected but just took it on the chin like a professional. Even with the video I released today it was all professionalism. But I’m NOT gonna let these BS “reports” ruin my reputation.I got tea I can spill too. https://t.co/gKlX3qdAHL

On a separate note, Fightful Select reported that many companies, including major promotions, are interested in signing Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. The former NXT North American Champion has always been a highly-rated talent, and it's not surprising that he has many admirers outside WWE.

Swerve, however, will need to wait for 90 days before he begins negotiations to return to the ring.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das