WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Released superstar allegedly had an issue of showing jealousy and complaining backstage, Big E's future, CM Punk plans

A very warm welcome to yet another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we will cover exciting topics related to top names like former WWE Champion CM Punk, Big E, and Cameron Grimes.

CM Punk has been out of action since he injured his triceps during this year's Royal Rumble. Despite that, the former WWE Champion has been a regular on RAW continuing his feud with Drew McIntyre.

However, there might be some bad news for his fans regarding an upcoming PLE. We'll also take a look at what the future holds for Big E.

1) CM Punk will not appear at King and Queen of the Ring

While Punk has made regular appearances on RAW, and was also part of WrestleMania 40 as a commentator, he is not scheduled to appear for the King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia this weekend. As per PWInsider, Punk is not expected to fly to Jeddah for the premium live event.

His arch-rival Drew McIntyre also does not have a match at the PLE. McIntyre is out with an injury himself and was replaced in the KOTR Tournament with Main Event Jey Uso taking his spot. While McIntyre and Punk might be absent, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will have a match at the PLE as he gets ready to put his title on the line against Logan Paul.

2) Big E gives details regarding his future

Former WWE Champion Big E shared on social media recently that he will be in a new comedy series called 'Laid' on the Peacock streaming service. The show revolves around a woman's former lovers dying under strange conditions one by one. He shared an article posted in Deadline on the upcoming show.

Big E broke his neck after a move by Ridge Holland went wrong outside the ring on the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown. During his recovery, he has kept fans updated and even made a few appearances for WWE. He has stated in interviews that he is unsure whether he will ever be able to return to the ring again.

3) Cameron Grimes's WWE release came after he was allegedly 'held back' because of his behavior

Former NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes was released by the company last month. He had been part of the SmackDown roster but was barely used. Despite being very popular in NXT, his success in the developmental brand did not translate into a big push on the main roster.

Ringside News stated that they were told by a source that Grimes was held back because of his behavior issues and that he struggled with jealousy and constant complaining.

Grimes had released an emotional video of himself after he was released by the company. Apart from being successful in NXT, he is also a former champion in TNA when he wrestled as Trevor Lee.