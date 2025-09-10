WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Response to Stephanie McMahon's private photo getting leaked, Triple H confirms major return, Bayley reveals role model

Welcome to the September 10 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics about Triple H and Bayley, among others.Also, we will check out WWE's response to Stephanie McMahon and her family's recent pictures from their holidays getting leaked. Let's begin:#1. Triple H confirms major name's returnCody Rhodes has been away from action since getting taken out by Drew McIntyre last month. The American Nightmare needed time off for the Street Fighter movie, and thus, the attack was a kayfabe reason to write him off TV.Nonetheless, Triple H has confirmed that Cody will present at WrestlePalooza, the company's upcoming premium live event. The former AEW EVP could face Drew McIntyre at the event, as the two have a score to settle. The Scottish Warrior will also be in action on SmackDown this week, where he will face Randy Orton.#2. WWE's response to Stephanie McMahon's vacation photos getting leakedTriple H and Stephanie McMahon were recently photographed vacationing in Greece, which has reportedly caused a stir in the global juggernaut. As per Fightful Select, a number of people in WWE were frustrated and upset that the pictures emerged online. It was called an invasion of privacy, regardless of the technicalities involving the legality of these photos being taken.It was also noted that a photo agency has been sending legal notices to some outlets and individuals who have shared the photos.#3. Bayley calls AJ Lee her role modelAJ Lee is one of the most influential female wrestlers of all time. The former Divas Champion recently returned to WWE after over a decade away from the company. Her return has caused a major buzz among fans and wrestlers alike, with many stars expressing how delighted they are to see Lee finally back in action.Bayley, who shares a close real-life relationship with AJ Lee, also posted a picture with the veteran, noting that she's The Role Model's role model. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAJ Lee will compete in her first match in over 10 years at WrestlePalooza, where she will join forces with her husband, CM Punk, to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team match.