  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Stephanie McMahon
  • WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Response to Stephanie McMahon's private photo getting leaked, Triple H confirms major return, Bayley reveals role model

WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Response to Stephanie McMahon's private photo getting leaked, Triple H confirms major return, Bayley reveals role model

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Sep 10, 2025 13:44 GMT
Stephanie McMahon and Bayley! (Images from WWE.com)
Stephanie McMahon and Bayley! (Images from WWE.com)

Welcome to the September 10 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics about Triple H and Bayley, among others.

Ad

Also, we will check out WWE's response to Stephanie McMahon and her family's recent pictures from their holidays getting leaked. Let's begin:

#1. Triple H confirms major name's return

Cody Rhodes has been away from action since getting taken out by Drew McIntyre last month. The American Nightmare needed time off for the Street Fighter movie, and thus, the attack was a kayfabe reason to write him off TV.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nonetheless, Triple H has confirmed that Cody will present at WrestlePalooza, the company's upcoming premium live event. The former AEW EVP could face Drew McIntyre at the event, as the two have a score to settle. The Scottish Warrior will also be in action on SmackDown this week, where he will face Randy Orton.

#2. WWE's response to Stephanie McMahon's vacation photos getting leaked

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were recently photographed vacationing in Greece, which has reportedly caused a stir in the global juggernaut. As per Fightful Select, a number of people in WWE were frustrated and upset that the pictures emerged online. It was called an invasion of privacy, regardless of the technicalities involving the legality of these photos being taken.

Ad

It was also noted that a photo agency has been sending legal notices to some outlets and individuals who have shared the photos.

#3. Bayley calls AJ Lee her role model

AJ Lee is one of the most influential female wrestlers of all time. The former Divas Champion recently returned to WWE after over a decade away from the company. Her return has caused a major buzz among fans and wrestlers alike, with many stars expressing how delighted they are to see Lee finally back in action.

Ad

Bayley, who shares a close real-life relationship with AJ Lee, also posted a picture with the veteran, noting that she's The Role Model's role model.

AJ Lee will compete in her first match in over 10 years at WrestlePalooza, where she will join forces with her husband, CM Punk, to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team match.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vivek Sharma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications