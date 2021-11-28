WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns leaving the company? Star felt he was going to die at WrestleMania 37, 'Old-timers' hated top AEW star (27th November 2021)

We're back with yet another stacked edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup. As you might have picked up from the headline already, Roman Reigns has teased the possibility of leaving the company, and his comments have naturally left the fanbase stunned.

A respected former world champion also revealed his true feelings while competing at WrestleMania 37. A veteran personality also disclosed how a top AEW star was not well-liked in WWE.

We also have an important update regarding Hulk Hogan's physical condition amidst reports of his ill health.

A significant name could also be on her way back to WWE as per the recent comments of a well-known superstar.

On that note, here's the latest news and rumor roundup:

#5. Is Roman Reigns going to leave WWE?

Roman Reigns is inarguably WWE's biggest superstar at the moment as there seems to be no end in sight to his legendary Universal title reign.

The Tribal Chief, however, is already planning for a career outside WWE as he recently teased the possibility of leaving the company.

The reigning Universal Champion dropped the first hint during his promo on SmackDown when he said the following:

"Head of the table — I'm your Tribal Chief, and I'm the greatest of all-time," Reigns said. "And when my days are done around here, which could be sooner than later. The whole world will acknowledge me."

Reigns was also recently on The Michael Kay Show, where he opened up about his Hollywood aspirations. The SmackDown Superstar confirmed his interest in transitioning to an acting career after professional wrestling.

He explained that he's picked up several important traits as a wrestler in Vince McMahon's promotion, which he intends to utilize to the fullest in Hollywood.

"We'll have to see. I think there's going to be some moves made here pretty soon. There's always these speculations, these contract talks. All that pushing, that's my business. People who can dive deep enough, I'm sure they can uncover enough stones to figure out the timeframe, but that's something I definitely want to dabble in, I want to gain more experience, and I want to use these tools that I've learned. WWE has done so right by me," explained Reigns.

Roman Reigns admitted that he would love the opportunity to create unique content for his fanbase in Hollywood and confirmed that he would surely be up for the challenge.

"I have a pretty good track record with being thrown in the deep end, and if that's what happens in Hollywood, I'm looking to swim," revealed Roman.

Regarding Reigns' contract status, the Samoan star signed an extension in 2019, and there are no updates on when his current deal might expire or if he plans on re-signing.

WWE reportedly wants him to be the longest reigning Universal Champion of all time and the company seemingly still has some massive plans left for the unstoppable superstar.

However, the 36-year-old star could eventually follow in his cousin Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's footsteps.

