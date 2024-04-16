WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Superstar has been released from the company, Heartbreaking update on Rhea Ripley, Veteran on Brock Lesnar 

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. In today's edition, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Rhea Ripley and Brock Lesnar, among others.

We will also cover the release of a 30-year-old superstar. So, without any further ado, let's begin.

1) Rhea Ripley potentially injured

Rhea Ripley has held the Women's World Championship for 380 days. However, as per a recent report, she suffered an injury on RAW last week and could end up relinquishing the title.

Mami last defended the championship at WrestleMania 40, defeating Becky Lynch to retain the gold. She was attacked by Liv Morgan last week on RAW, and the two looked set to feud in the upcoming weeks. However, it seems like fans may have to wait a while to see the former partners collide.

2) 30-year-old superstar released from WWE

WWE has let go of many backstage employees in the last few months. Another name that was recently added to the list is Sid Scala.

The 30-year-old was a part of the global juggernaut for over half a decade and played multiple backstage and on-screen roles on NXT UK.

3) Konnan believes Brock Lesnar could return to feud with Gunther

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE programming since SummerSlam last year. The star was seemingly referenced in the Vince McMahon lawsuit, which led to his return plans being nixed.

While there is no word on when the Beast Incarnate could return, wrestling veteran Konnan believes he could be involved in a feud with Gunther upon his comeback.

''I keep seeing that Brock is back on the roster. He is coming back or something like that, so maybe they'll go back to Brock and Gunther too,'' Konnan said.

Triple H recently addressed Brock Lesnar's status with the company. The WWE Chief Content Officer noted that the Beast Incarnate is still a part of the company and is currently just at home.

4) Logan Paul shares happy news

Logan Paul has firmly established himself as one of the most prominent stars on the WWE roster. The social media megastar has enjoyed great success inside the squared circle and currently holds the United States Championship.

Logan also had pretty big real-life news to share as he announced that he and his girlfriend, Nina Adgal, are expecting their first child.

