WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Surprising name aligning with Seth Rollins, Major WWE stable splits, Bloodline star's injury worse than feared

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News and Rumor Roundup.

It has been a hectic week in WWE, with the news that the company is returning to Perth, Australia, but will be a few superstars lighter following recent releases. The following article looks at just five of the biggest stories today.

#5. WWE releases several names and splits a number of stables

WWE released a number of well-known names last night as part of their annual releases and some of the interesting names on that list included Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Shayna Baszler.

This means that Pure Fusion Collective is now split with Zoey Stark left alone, while Damage CTRL has also been split, and Gallus have all been released from NXT.

#4. Triple H has mistakenly leaked the SummerSlam main events

It's hard to believe that SummerSlam is only three months away but the poster for the show has already been shared ahead of WWE Backlash next weekend. Several big names are featured on the poster, which shows the potential main events for the first-ever two-night show.

It seems that Roman Reigns and CM Punk could be teaming up to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on Saturday, while Cody Rhodes could exact some revenge in the main event of night two against John Cena.

#3. WWE returning to Saudi Arabia in June

The announcement of Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, on October 11 led to speculation that WWE wasn't going to be heading to Saudi Arabia in 2025. It seems that this isn't the case, Cory Hayes of PWNexus recently revealed that WWE would be heading out there on June 27th for both SmackDown and the Night of Champions event.

It appears that Crown Jewel has been handed to Australia because WWE is heading to Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Royal Rumble in January next year.

#2. Becky Lynch to join Seth Rollins' stable?

Becky Lynch's recent heel turn has led to speculation that she could be the next star to align with Paul Heyman. Rollins and Heyman have already recruited Bron Breakker, and many fans have pushed for the stable to bring in a woman, and Lynch appears to fit the bill.

Bill Apter recently noted that she would be the perfect choice while speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine.

"Yeah, this is gonna be good, and also Bron Breakker is in the best time of his young career here under, I'll use Chris Jericho's saying, 'Under the learning tree' of Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. What I'd like to see is that they may add Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins' wife, to this stable," Apter said.

#1. Tama Tonga's injury is worse than feared

Tama Tonga was written off SmackDown last week, but it seems that his injury could be much worse than originally feared. It was recently revealed by WrestleVotes that Tonga's injury was worse than anticipated, and it could now cause a delay in the return of his brother Tonga Loa.

It was also noted that this could throw some issues into the story with Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, since they have been seen as The Bloodline 2.0, and without Tama Tonga in there, it would be seen differently.

