WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Top name receives death threats, Massive return planned for WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar's next rival (22nd December 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news and rumors from the world of WWE. In today's jam-packed edition, we will take a look at some interesting stories related to top names like Edge, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar.

We will also talk about WWE's plan for a massive return to take place at next year's WrestleMania. Apart from that, we will discuss the company's plans for a major character makeover for a former WWE Champion.

With Day 1 right around the corner, things have been heating up in the company and some big matches are set to take place on the show. This article will also take a look at what some of the outcomes could be and what they may lead to.

So without further ado, let's dive in and checkout some major stories:

#5 Stone Cold to return to WWE at WrestleMania

It was reported that the company had tried their best to bring The Rock onboard for next year's WrestleMania. However, those plans did not work out.

So now the company has decided to bring in WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin back for the Show of Shows.

As per WrestleVotes, the former WWE Champion will likely be returning for WrestleMania next year. Even though he will not make an in-ring return, the plan is for him to be involved in a meaningful role:

''Talked to a few different source this weekend & heard the same thing, WWE is very interested in having Steve Austin as a part of WrestleMania this year in Dallas. Not in a wrestling role, but a meaningful part of the event outside of just appearing. Up to creative at this point,'' said WrestleVotes

Even though Steve Austin regularly makes cameo appearances for WWE, it has been a long time since he was part of a long-term storyline in WWE.

