WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Top RAW star told to join AEW, Major Roman Reigns return update, Triple H issues open invitation

It's that time of the day again when we round up all the top stories doing the rounds in the WWE. Professional wrestling is going through a great phase as both WWE and AEW are stacked with deep rosters. However, one AEW talent has publicly urged a top name from RAW to jump ship.

It's been a long time since the fans saw Roman Reigns in action, and we have an update on his current status and return.

The latest News & Rumor Roundup ends with Triple H teasing the arrival of a big personality into the pro wrestling ring.

#1. Will Ospreay blasts WWE's booking of Ricochet, wants him in AEW

Considered the top high-flyers in the game for years, Will Ospreay and Ricochet are no strangers to each other. The AEW star recently spoke to ComicBook.com and bluntly revealed that he wanted Ricochet to compete in AEW someday.

The reigning WWE Speed Champion has been a popular name for a long time but has never really gotten the push of a main eventer. During a recent interview, Will Ospreay called WWE's booking of Ricochet "appalling" and couldn't believe the company couldn't give him more TV time.

Ospreay even addressed the RAW star's contract status and admitted that many people within AEW admired his work.

The Aerial Assassin had the following to say:

"I don't know how much longer he has got in his contract, but I think it might be up soon, man, I don't know. I want him to know that there are people here that genuinely appreciate his work and I want to wrestle him again. I want him back here."

They have had some classic battles in the past, but a Ricochet vs. Ospreay rematch in AEW could potentially be a big deal if it comes to fruition in the future.

#2. Roman Reigns could be back sooner than expected

Since losing the undisputed title, he's not been spotted on TV, but the absence only makes fans miss Roman Reigns even more. The Tribal Chief had been busy filming the movie "Good Fortune" while his cousins continued the Bloodline story, with new members having joined the group since WrestleMania 40.

A new report from Xero News stated that the production of the film Reigns was working on would conclude next week. Additionally, fans should expect an announcement regarding Roman Reigns' return date.

Many would have imagined Roman to be out for longer before plotting his comeback, but that doesn't seem to be the case as we approach SummerSlam season.

#3. Triple H's open invitation to Pat Mahomes

WWE has been attracting mainstream attention for a while, which has helped the pro wrestling resurgence.

NFL star player Patrick Mahomes is a known wrestling fan who was even at a recent RAW episode, where he got into a face-off with Braun Strowman. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is a huge name and, during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee show, expressed a desire to enter the ring.

In addition to signing wrestlers from the indie circuit, WWE has always sought talents from other fields. NFL athletes have proven to have everything needed to be pro wrestling stars, and it's unsurprising that Triple H wants to work with Pat Mahomes.

The Chief Content Officer reacted to Mahome's comments and put out an open invitation for the 28-year-old for a future WWE role.

Considering how much WWE loves celebrity matches, the sight of Patrick Mahomes inside the squared circle can become a reality.

