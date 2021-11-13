WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Top stars not on talking terms, Big name wanted to be Brock Lesnar's 'little sister', Several members of Stephanie McMahon’s team released (November 12th, 2021)

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News & Rumor Roundup.

Two of the biggest superstars currently in the WWE are no longer on talking terms following their recent backstage altercation.

A legendary female wrestler also revealed that she pitched the idea of being Brock Lesnar's sister on WWE TV.

Did you know about the 'Triple H test'? Well, a popular SFX artist recently revealed the exciting process of making props for the WWE and opened up about the 'Triple H test.'

Stephanie McMahon also features in today's lineup of stories as backstage details of the recent releases affecting her team have also been revealed.

We also have more information regarding the recent WWE releases and how their vaccination status might have played a significant role in some departures.

On that note, let's take a look at each story in detail in the latest News & Rumor Roundup:

#5 Becky Lynch says she is not on talking terms with Charlotte Flair in WWE

Becky Lynch addressed rumors regarding her backstage heat with Charlotte Flair during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. The RAW Women's Champion revealed she had chosen not to speak to Flair following their backstage argument from SmackDown a few weeks back.

While Lynch didn't directly mention their altercation, The Man stated that the locker room needed a hero, and she had no problems stepping up to stand for what's right in the given situation.

Lynch had the following to say:

"I don't know, man," said Lynch. "We don't talk anymore. We don't talk. So all I'll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes. And sometimes somebody's gotta be a hero. I'm all right being that hero. That's what I'll say on that matter."

Charlotte Flair also seemingly reacted to Becky Lynch's comments with the following tweet:

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE everyone wants to be the hero in their own story 👸🏼 everyone wants to be the hero in their own story 👸🏼 https://t.co/SnjcN83bKv

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will square off against each other in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series, and reports suggest that WWE could be planning a controversial angle featuring the two warring superstars.

