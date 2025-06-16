WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Top superstar to leave the company after WrestleMania 42? Update on Roman Reigns' contract, Drew McIntyre's idea rejected

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we discuss all the major developments in the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut. In today's article, we will look at stories about Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, among others.

Ad

In other news, a veteran has predicted that a major name may be departing the company after WrestleMania next year. Let's check it out along with the RAW preview.

#1. WWE RAW preview

We are now on the road to Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, and things are heating up nicely on the red brand. Bayley made her return last week on RAW, where she attacked Becky Lynch. The Role Model will address the situation tonight and is likely to challenge Lynch for a match at the upcoming premium live event.

Ad

Trending

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

The King and Queen of the Ring Tournament will also continue, with Rusev vs. Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso set for the men's division, while Asuka will take on Ivy Nile, Raquel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Vaquer for a place in the women's tournament's semifinals.

Expand Tweet

Ad

We will also hear from Liv Morgan, who attacked Nikki Bella last week. The Women's Tag Team Champion will also be in action against Kairi Sane.

#2. Update on Roman Reigns' WWE contract renegotiations

Roman Reigns is one of the highest-paid pro wrestlers currently, with rumors emerging that TKO wants to renegotiate the OTC's contract. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has debunked the rumor, noting that he has not heard anything about such a decision being made by the company.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reigns has transitioned into a part-time wrestler in the last few years. He is currently on a hiatus from the company, with his last match coming at WrestleMania 41.

#3. WWE rejected a pitch from Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre teamed up with Sheamus for a brief period in 2023, with the duo calling themselves 'Banger Bros.' However, the name was soon dropped.

It was recently reported that WWE dropped the tag team name after being made aware that it sounded similar to an adult website's name. McIntyre and Sheamus were told to never reference it again on TV programming. The superstars also pitched a segment involving Alpha Academy, which was rejected by the higher-ups.

Ad

The Celtic Warrior made a post about it, noting that the Banger Bros are over.

#4. Major name may leave WWE after WrestleMania 42, as per veteran

R-Truth aka Ron Killings was hired back by WWE within a week after he announced his departure from the company. However, wrestling veteran Tommy Carlucci believes that the former 24/7 Champion could depart the company after WrestleMania 42, after playing a role in John Cena's face turn.

Ad

"Maybe he will be a big part of John Cena turning back to babyface, just talking to him and doing stuff. But, you know, actually, Coach, I can see him winning the Royal Rumble. Yes, I could see that happening. Yes, I think he is [Going to stick around till 2026].. I think his last hurrah will be WrestleMania, and maybe he’s out by then. But they’re gonna jump on him big time right now. He’s hot."

Ad

Ron Killings has been involved in a feud with John Cena since making his return to the company. The two men will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle next week on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More