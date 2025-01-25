WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Triple H getting a major star back after 3 years? Former world champion joins SmackDown, Huge WrestleMania 41 match

It is rarely a dull week in pro wrestling, and with just days left before the Royal Rumble, WWE is riding on some decent momentum. The Royal Rumble is the season of returns, and Triple H is apparently open to booking a popular star's return to the company after years.

As part of the ongoing Transfer Window, a former world champion has found his new home on SmackDown. We also have some interesting backstage details of a high-profile WrestleMania 41 match currently being discussed. That and more in today's roundup:

#4. Triple H would love for Nikki Bella to return to WWE

Nikki Bella (AKA Nikki Garcia) stunned the world with her appearance on RAW's debut episode on Netflix earlier this month.

Despite being Hall of Famers, Nikki and her sister Brie had a falling out with WWE and, until recently, were not on good terms with the company. That sentiment seems to have changed with the change of guard.

As reported earlier, Nikki Bella is in talks about an in-ring return, and a few updates were provided on the story on WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass.

JoeyVotes and TC revealed that Triple H would be "very happy" to get Nikki Bella back in WWE, and the current expectation is for her to be at Royal Rumble 2025. The Women's Royal Rumble Match needs surprises, and Bella's comeback can be what Triple H is looking for.

Nikki Bella last competed at the 2022 Royal Rumble and could compete again after a three-year absence on February 1. Regarding Brie, the former Divas Champion might not join Nikki due to husband Bryan Danielson's association with AEW.

#3. Damian Priest moves to SmackDown

It was evidently a night to remember for Damian Priest on SmackDown. The former World Heavyweight Champion officially moved to SmackDown last night and battled Carmelo Hayes in a singles match.

Priest predictably emerged victorious on his first night on the blue brand's show and later received a welcome message from Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Later, The Archer of Infamy shared his thoughts in an exclusive backstage interview about his jump from RAW and expressed his excitement about the new challenges that lay ahead:

"It's a big one, man. Four years, WWE, all Monday Night RAW. I feel like this is the right time to move. I've accomplished everything I wanted to accomplish at RAW. World Champion, United States Champion, multiple-time tag team champion, now it's time for something new. New challenge, new rivals, and I'm here on SmackDown ready to take them all on." [From 00:22 onwards]

The Archer of Infamy has seemingly done it all on RAW, and a full-time switch to SmackDown was probably what his career needed right now.

#2. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair discussed for WrestleMania 41

The Nightmare and The EST are arguably among the faces of women's wrestling in WWE, but oddly enough, they have never had a major singles match at a PLE. However, that could all change come WrestleMania 41.

As reported on Fightful Select, there have been discussions about having Rhea Ripley take on Bianca Belair at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas. Ripley won back the Women's World Championship recently and is expected to walk into 'Mania as the champ looking for a top challenger.

It was noted that Belair and Ripley were originally scheduled to have a match for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank 2022, but an untimely injury derailed those plans.

While Belair and Ripley have been allies on TV, a one-on-one match could be a huge draw for WWE, and as of this writing, the booking team could be considering it for the biggest wrestling show of the year in Las Vegas.

#1. The Queen is back

This week's SmackDown had some big moments, and one of them was Charlotte Flair's big announcement.

While The Queen wasn't in attendance, she appeared via a video promo and had a long-awaited message for her fans. Charlotte Flair confirmed she will return at the Royal Rumble as an entrant in the 30-woman over-the-top-rope elimination match.

Flair has been absent since suffering a serious knee injury in December 2023. Her availability during the WrestleMania season could prove to be a huge shot in the arm for WWE.

