WWE News and Rumor Roundup: Triple H set to bring back former women's champions, 2 massive title matches confirmed for Royal Rumble

We are back with another exciting edition of the WWE News and Rumor Roundups. Today's list looks at two huge championship matches confirmed for the first premium live event of the year, which included a shocking twist for Roman Reigns.

There is also an update on The Tribal Chief's potential match that could derail his WrestleMania plans. Additionally, there are rumored developments in two huge returns to the company under the Triple H regime, including that of Mercedes Mone, aka Sasha Banks.

Here, we look at the biggest news and rumors that have dominated the WWE headlines over the past 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Two colossal title matches confirmed for Royal Rumble 2024

WWE confirmed two massive championship matches for Royal Rumble at SmackDown New Year's Revolution this week. First, Kevin Owens took on Santos Escobar in the United States Championship Tournament finals and won. He will challenge Logan Paul for the gold at the upcoming premium live event.

The show's main event saw LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles lock horns in a Triple Threat match for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Their epic bout ended unceremoniously when Roman Reigns and The Bloodline interfered. The Tribal Chief took out all his potential challengers, but SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis came prepared.

After the chaotic main event, Aldis pulled Paul Heyman aside and informed him that Reigns would now have to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Royal Rumble 2024.

#2. Trinity Fatu (Naomi) is reportedly closer to her WWE return

Trinity Fatu, previously known as Naomi in WWE, is reportedly close to making a massive return to the Triple H-run promotion. The former champion walked out of the company alongside her tag team partner Mercedes Mone, then known as Sasha Banks, in May 2022.

Trinity is signed with TNA, formerly Impact Wrestling, and currently holds the Knockout World Championship. She is booked to appear in Hard To Kill later this month. But backstage rumors suggest that she may return to her former company by the end of January, potentially in time for Royal Rumble.

#3. Update on WWE's plans to bring back Sasha Banks

Following the walkout mentioned above, Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) found success in NJPW, but she is now a free agent. Recent rumors suggested All Elite Wrestling could be closing in on signing the superstar. But the latest updates on the story have indicated that her return to WWE is inevitable.

Triple H's fondness for Sasha Banks has never been a secret. As per PWInsider, the promotion aims to "reset the relationship" with their multi-time women's champion, paving the way for Sasha Banks' blockbuster return.

#4. Potential plans for Roman Reigns vs. The Rock after he returned at RAW Day 1

The People's Champion made a jaw-dropping return on Monday Night RAW's first show of the year. He humbled Jinder Mahal, following which he cut a promo, teasing a feud with Roman Reigns with his shot at the "Head of the Table." As per the latest reports, the two superstars could lock horns in a highly-anticipated match before WrestleMania.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock could transpire at Elimination Chamber 2024, scheduled in Australia. Australia Tourism Minister Ms. Rita Saffioti had previously stated that they would love to welcome the People's Champion at the said premium live event.

The report also claims the creative team could postpone this match until the next show in Saudi Arabia.

