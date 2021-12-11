WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Two big names removed from internal roster, Star rejects offer to return, Real reason why Jeff Hardy got released, Goldberg to AEW? (10th December 2021)

Welcome back to another stacked edition of the WWE News & Rumor Roundup, where we list all the biggest stories coming out of Vince McMahon's company.

Jeff Hardy's WWE release has been the most trending topic in wrestling circles, and more details on the shocking WWE exit have now come to light.

Two big stars have officially been removed from WWE's internal roster sheets as their WWE contracts recently ended. We also have a big update on Goldberg's WWE future and whether he can jump ship to AEW.

A top superstar also rejected the company's offer to return and wrestle and, as things stand, she could end up working for another company.

The roundup can't be complete without news regarding Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's ongoing feud, and we have details regarding the finish of their upcoming Day 1 match.

On that note, here's the latest WWE News & Rumor Roundup:

#5. Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly have been removed from WWE's internal roster

Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly are now officially free agents as the former NXT stars chose not to renew their WWE contracts.

PWInsider reported that the NXT stalwarts had been removed from WWE's internal roster sheet. Additionally, Gargano and O'Reilly don't have non-compete clauses and can immediately wrestle outside the WWE if they wish to.

Here's what PWInsider revealed:

WWE removed Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly from their roster internally this afternoon as each talents existing deals have expired. As of today they are both free agents and can wrestle anywhere they wish.

Fightful Select recently reported that Gargano chose not to re-sign with WWE despite the company's repeated attempts to extend his run. Gargano was involved in an emotional farewell segment on NXT where he addressed his future and cut a heart-wrenching promo about his time in the black-and-gold brand.

Gargano and O'Reilly were the pillars of NXT for several years, and the belief is that they could both be on their way to AEW.

Regarding Gargano, the former NXT champion had an amicable split from WWE as company officials hope to work with him again in the future.

