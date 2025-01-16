WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Veteran name will never return to in-ring competition due to back issues, Next Paul Heyman Guy, Update on Randy Orton

We are back with another edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. A WWE veteran has announced he will never lace up his boots again due to back issues. Meanwhile, a former AEW wrestler has claimed to be the 'Next Paul Heyman Guy.'

We finally have an update on Randy Orton's TV return, including other backstage stories. So, without further ado, let's dive into the top WWE News and Rumors of the day.

#5. Kurt Angle shuts down in-ring return speculation

It's been well-documented that Kurt Angle wanted to end his in-ring career against John Cena. However, he ended up facing Baron Corbin in the culmination of a months-long rivalry at WrestleMania 35.

Five years on from his last WWE match, fans have been speculating whether the Olympic gold medalist would come out of retirement to face John Cena on the latter's farewell tour. The answer is no.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Kurt Angle shot down the idea of getting back in the ring anytime soon.

"I won't be in it, you know what, I get it all the time. People ask me all the time, are you going to be in John Cena tour? No," Angle said.

The 56-year-old legend said he recently hurt his back while doing a commercial for CBS. Angle revealed that it took him almost a month to recuperate from his injury, and it made him realize his body couldn't do it anymore.

"Listen, I just did a commercial for CBS where I wrestled in the ring against, he was a broadcaster, a sportscaster, Kyle Brandt...He decided to do a wrestling match against me because he was representing the Ravens and I was representing the Steelers. And so there was a big matchup that week...And we ended up having a tie in the match. But when I did that match, I was so sore the next day, and my back went out of place. And it took me a good month for my back to go back into place. And I thought, 'Man, I can't do that stuff anymore.'"

Kurt Angle recently called out WWE management for releasing Baron Corbin despite the fact he put him over in his swan song.

#4. Released WWE Superstar teases being the Next Paul Heyman Guy

Parker Boudreaux (aka Harland) dropped an interesting tease via his Instagram handle earlier today.

The 26-year-old up-and-coming wrestler has been grinding on the independents since being let go by AEW in 2024. He is currently signed to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA) and is seemingly eyeing a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

Parker Boudreaux was once hailed by many as the 'Next Big Thing' due to his similarities to Brock Lesnar. For those unaware, Paul Heyman helped him get into the business and has since remained in touch with him.

Last night, Roman Reigns shared behind-the-scenes photos of himself with his Wiseman from the RAW on Netflix debut on his Instagram handle.

The eagle-eyed fans surprisingly noticed Parker Boudreaux's comment on the post, reading, "#HeymanGuy."

#3. Randy Orton's WWE return date revealed?

Randy Orton has been away from SmackDown since the November 8 episode of the blue brand after Crown Jewel. That night, The Viper left the arena in an ambulance, thanks to Kevin Owens for giving him a Piledriver.

The angle was played out to write him off TV and paved the way for the Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes feud. Now that their feud will likely come to an end at Royal Rumble, fans have been wondering when Orton will make his return to television.

According to WrestleVotes via Backstage Pass, Randy Orton is expected to be back in time for Royal Rumble on February 1.

"By the Royal Rumble, you know, if not on February 1st, it'll be beforehand. So yeah, very soon."

Will the Apex Predator help The American Nightmare overcome their common enemy? Or is he going to enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match and book his berth in the main event of WrestleMania 41? Fans have to stay tuned to find out.

#2. A former Universal Champion may have intentionally spoiled his WWE return

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman hasn't been seen on WWE television lately, with his last appearance coming off on the December 27 edition of SmackDown last year.

The Monster of All Monsters recently revealed that he was diagnosed with a very bad flu, which caused him to lose 36 pounds. But it looks like he is now healthy enough to make his return come Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Strowman recently uploaded his workout video on his Instagram handle, with a caption saying:

"I don’t think it’s gonna be to much of a problem to toss anyone out of the Royal Rumble just gotta politic my way into it like the ones that already have!!!!"

#1. What's next for Malakai Black?

Malakai Black appears to have reportedly parted ways with All Elite Wrestling after a three-year stint.

With AEW teasing splitting Buddy Matthews and Brody King, it has become a foregone conclusion that the House of Black will be disbanding soon.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, the House of Black leader will soon enter free agency, which opens the door for a potential WWE return.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also noted that Black was interested in returning to the Stamford-based promotion a while back. Several within WWE Creative have started planning for his return once he becomes a free agent.

The upcoming Royal Rumble could be the perfect time and place to reintroduce Aleister Black to the WWE Universe.

