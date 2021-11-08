WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon was "high" on released superstar, Creepy video from Karrion Kross, Paige reacts to referee name change (November 7, 2021) 

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we'll take a look at reports of how Vince McMahon "was always high" on a recently released superstar.

Another recently released talent, Karrion Kross, has posted an intriguing teaser video on YouTube. Meanwhile, Paige reacted to a referee's name being changed by the company not too long ago.

Of all the names that were let go in the latest batch of releases, one of them had just signed a new deal with McMahon's company. Additionally, a veteran has expressed interest in working with a SmackDown faction.

With that in mind, let's dive deeper into the recent news and rumor stories:

#5. How Vince McMahon viewed former WWE Superstar Nia Jax

Nia Jax, one of 18 stars to be released from their WWE contracts on November 4, had been protected well as a character on television by Vince McMahon.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McMahon seemed "high" on Jax during her time in the company.

"Nia Jax (Savelina Fanene), 37, a big surprise because of her being cousins with Dwayne Johnson and because she was usually featured when on the main roster. The women’s tag team division was built around her and Shayna Baszler for most of the year and Vince McMahon was always high on her which is why in the tag team it was almost always Baszler that would lose if they were going down and she was always protected and kept strong,'' Meltzer stated.

The former RAW Women's Champion took to Instagram to address her abrupt exit, noting that she has been on a mental health break lately and even asked WWE about an extension for the same. However, she received no response from the company and got subsequently released from her contract.

Check out Jax's entire statement below, which also included a comment regarding her vaccination status:

#4. Paige's response to a current referee being renamed 'Paige'

Not too long ago, WWE officially renamed NXT referee Chloe Christmas as Paige. The name change was also reflected across her social media handles, with two-time Divas Champion Paige noticing it too.

She hilariously reacted to this development via Twitter, posting a photo of the popular 'Spider-Man Pointing at Spider-Man' meme:

The currently retired star's recent comments have hinted towards her potential in-ring return somewhere down the line. Having been one of the most popular female competitors when she was active in WWE, many fans would love to see Paige make a stellar comeback one day.

