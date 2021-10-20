WWE News and Rumour Roundup: Match against Roman Reigns to change former champion’s career, will The Undertaker appear at Crown Jewel 2021? (20th October 2021)

A lot has happened in the WWE Universe over the last few hours. We are all set for Crown Jewel 2021, scheduled to take place tomorrow, and top superstars are expecting to come across their career-defining moments. There are also a couple of exciting rumors involving a former champion and a legend.

Here, we look at some of the biggest stories that have dominated the WWE headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#6 Roman Reigns' recent opponent set to get a big push in WWE

𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 @MontezFordWWE WWE SMACKDOWN THANK YOU. -STREET PROFITS WWE SMACKDOWN THANK YOU. -STREET PROFITS

Last month, Roman Reigns faced Montez Ford in the main event of SmackDown. While The Tribal Chief picked up a victory to continue his dominant run, Ford won major accolades for his jaw-dropping performance. Several viewers speculated about a potential singles run for the former tag team champion, and the latest backstage reports suggest that WWE higher-ups are of the same opinion.

According to GiveMeSport, Ford was booked for a ''trial'' match against Reigns to check if he could carry himself as a solo star. He did well to keep the crowd invested throughout the match and covered the botches in the smoothest fashion that one could imagine.

Many believed he would split up with Dawkins during WWE Draft, but The Street Profits were drafted to RAW, and they recently faced RK-Bro in an impressive match.

"Regardless of whether he went to the brand on his own, or with Angelo Dawkins, WWE always wanted to have Montez Ford on Raw.We'veee'' been told this was partially because WWE tries keep real-life couples on the same roster, with Belair being moved over to Raw, but also because higher-ups feel as if Ford has more top talent to work with on the red brand," wrote Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.

The report also claims that it is still possible that Montez Ford will be pushed into a singles action on the same brand as Angelo Dawkins. He has been identified as a ''potential breakout star" and has convinced several people backstage to remain confident in his singles run in the company.

#5 Will The Undertaker make an appearance at WWE Crown Jewel 2021?

The Undertaker has been associated with all the major WWE shows in Saudi Arabia since the beginning. Recently, a short compilation of his video started doing rounds on social media that led to several fans speculating about his potential return at Crown Jewel 2021.

However, Dave Meltzer has revealed that the clip featuring The Phenom dates back to 2019, and there are no plans to feature the iconic wrestler on tomorrow's show.

The Undertaker hung his boots last year after three decades of a legendary career in WWE. His retirement ceremony was held at Survivor Series pay-per-view, and he had confirmed that he finally got the chance to bid farewell to the squared circle on his terms.

It is unlikely that The Deadman will now return to compete once again, even if the show in question is Crown Jewel. Moreover, the company would have gone above and beyond to promote his appearance at the pay-per-view but that hasn't been the case.

Edited by Kaushik Das