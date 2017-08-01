WWE News: Rusev destroys John Cena on Twitter over new movie role

Rusev humiliates and mocks Cena on social media.

by Riju Dasgupta News 01 Aug 2017, 13:03 IST

Savage!

What's the story?

We recently reported how John Cena had bagged a huge role in the Hollywood franchise, Transformers, alongside an all-star cast for the spin off film titled Bumblebee.

A jubilant Cena posted about the same on Twitter, and an old adversary, Rusev, fired a cheap shot at the SmackDown Live superstar.

In case you didn't know...

Having been the face of WWE for many years, John Cena has been getting more and more involved in projects outside WWE recently. The same has played into many storylines recently, with Cena cutting promos implying the opposite, that WWE was his home and that he was there to stay!

Cena and Rusev recently battled in a Flag match at Battleground, with Cena going over. While it seemed that the feud in question was over, Rusev could not resist an opportunity to take a shot at his long-time foe.

The heart of the matter

Having bagged the role of a lifetime, John Cena announced it on social media recently:

One of the most exciting projects I've been fortunate to be a part of. Thrilled to join the #Transformers franchise! https://t.co/hdMUxuMcyA — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 31, 2017

As the news went viral on social media, Rusev was quick to comment:

But he is not a part timer he is an all timer...... remember https://t.co/vn0heEJgcB — Rusev (@RusevBUL) July 31, 2017

Rusev's comment was amusing to many on social media who liked and retweeted the said remark.

What's next?

John Cena faces Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown Live to determine who will be the Number One contender for Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship.

As for Rusev, he is yet to be booked in a program following his loss at WWE Battleground. We wonder what's next for him!

Author's take

Remember how Rusev also made fun of Shane McMahon shortly after his helicopter crash into the ocean, recently? It is ironic that he plays the classic, outdated, foreign heel when he could really be so much more!

It is also sad that he won't have Talking Smack as an outlet to get his personality across. We really hope that Rusev gets a chance to break out and shine, in a fresher gimmick someday.