WWE News: Ryback claims that Dolph Ziggler wanted to start a shoot angle with him

The Big Guy made the revelation about a tag team with Ziggler that never materialized in the WWE

by Prityush Haldar News 24 Jun 2017, 20:32 IST

Ryback parted ways with the WWE in 2016 due to creative differences

What’s the story?

In the latest episode of Conversation with the Big Guy, former WWE Superstar Ryback talked about a feud with Dolph Ziggler. Ryback claimed that Dolph wanted to work a shoot angle with him.

In case you didn’t know...

Ryback parted ways with the WWE in August last year. The Big Guy left because he wasn’t happy with the company’s contract offer, and he had also stagnated from a creative perspective. He held the Intercontinental Championship during his tenure with the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Ryback mentioned that Ziggler wanted him to throw dirt on him so that they could start an angle. The Big Guy claimed to be great friends with Ziggler and said that he hoped the Showoff would not mind him exposing the truth to the audience.

Ryback talked about a feud that he and Dolph had planned while they were in the WWE. They wanted to form a tag team called the Big Guy and the Little Guy. Ryback made it clear that despite Ziggler being in great shape, he had a ‘Little Guy’ belt made for him.

Ryback went on to say that they would have a lengthy run as a tag team without any tag titles. This would lead to Ryback turning on the Show-Off.

“Dolph desperately wants me to talk s–t about him on the podcast all the time because he wants to set up for an angle. We thought we were going to be a s–tty tag team, ‘The Big Guy’ and ‘The Little Guy’. He’s not even a little guy. He’s in phenomenal shape, but I legit had a ‘Little Guy’ belt made for him and we always had a thing for our big tag run, probably no tag titles, but a big tag run, where I eventually turn on him.”

What’s next?

Ryback has dabbled with the possibility of joining Impact Wrestling. The Big Guy could certainly benefit from working with former WWE employees such as Alberto El Patron, Bobby Lashley, and EC3.

Author's take

Ryback’s run with the WWE may be over for the time being, but the Big Guy is still competing on the independent wrestling circuit. A rivalry with Ziggler may have been something that the fans missed out on. A comedic twist to his gimmick with Ziggler alongside him could have given Ryback an added dimension to his persona.

