WWE News: Sasha Banks likes a tweet bashing WWE

Sasha Banks and Vince

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on TV since she lost the tag titles at WrestleMania 35.

Recently, Banks liked a fan tweet that targeted and criticized WWE's weekly product.

In case you didn't know...

At WrestleMania 35, Sasha Banks and Bayley lost the Women's Tag Team Titles to The IIconics in a Fatal Four-Way tag team match, that also featured Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka, and Beth Phoenix & Natalya.

Banks wasn't seen on the Raw after WrestleMania, and it was later reported that she was unhappy with her standing in the company. Soon after, she made waves again by unfollowing WWE and following All Elite Wrestling on Twitter.

Banks kept posting cryptic messages on several occasions, and it was reported that Vince McMahon had advised backstage officials to not cater to her demands. She went on to praise AEW's first show, Double or Nothing, focusing on the Fatal Four-Way Women's match.

The heart of the matter

Recently, a fan posted a rant on Twitter, stating that he is growing less interested in the product with each passing week. He added that it's getting difficult for him to sit through Raw and SmackDown on a weekly basis.

With every passing Raw and Smackdown I grow less and less interested in the product. I’m starting to realize that I’m supporting a sh**** company for its past greatness rather than critiquing it’s current bull****. I can’t even sit through Raw or Smackdown anymore.

To the fan's surprise, Sasha Banks liked his tweet, which was pointed out by several users in the comments section.

Sasha Banks' like

What's next?

There's no confirmation on what is up with 'The Boss'. She was recently seen enjoying her 'vacation' with her husband.

Stay tuned for more updates on Sasha Banks as we move ahead.

Do you think Sasha Banks will ever come back to WWE?