WWE News: Sasha Banks shares memory from WrestleMania 35

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 160 // 01 May 2019, 23:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Banks hasn't appeared in WWE since Mania

What's the story?

With many reports emerging that Sasha Banks was involved in several backstage incidents at WrestleMania, unfollowing WWE on social media and reportedly refusing to turn up for work, it's undoubtedly been a time of turmoil for The Boss.

In fact, Banks hasn't been on television since the biggest weekend of the wrestling calendar, but the former WWE RAW Champion has now shared some memories from the Showcase of the Immortals!

In case you didn't know...

While the Boss exploded onto the main roster in 2015, quickly becoming one of the major cornerstones of the WWE Women's Revolution alongside her fellow NXT Horsewomen, and becoming one of the company's most decorated female Superstars, her future with the company has been up in the air as of late.

It's been reported that, following her title loss at WrestleMania, Banks was involved in two altercations backstage - with Dana Brooke allegedly receiving a busted lip in a backstage scuffle, and another seeing Banks and Bayley take to the locker room floor to lie down and loudly, verbally voice their displeasure, then again outside one of their hotel rooms.

As far as we know, though, Banks is still contracted to WWE, despite now being off of television and sporting brown hair. It's reported that Banks has been allowed to take time away to think about the future, while being at a stalemate with WWE in regards to her status.

The heart of the matter

Sasha Banks took to Twitter today to share some memories from WrestleMania weekend - incredibly heartwarming ones!

The four-time WWE RAW Women's Champion shared a photo of herself with a Wish Kid, opening up about what she learned from the weekend.

At @WrestleMania 35, I was able to hang out with so many strong Wish Kids and learn their stories. They showed me that if you believe, you can overcome anything. Wishes need you. https://t.co/5p26VQfEtr #WishWednesday pic.twitter.com/nrT7N57I2E — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 1, 2019

What's next?

Well, that really is anyone’s guess at this point. Could this be a turning point between Banks and WWE? Only time will tell.

Would you miss Sasha Banks if she left WWE? Let us know in the comments.