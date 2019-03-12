WWE News: Seth Rollins assaulted by surprise Superstar

Seth Rollins had a shocking start to Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

Tonight, WWE began the build for Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar. However, Rollins got an unexpected surprise tonight while trading verbal jabs with Paul Heyman.

In case you didn't know...

At this year's Royal Rumble event, Seth Rollins ran the gauntlet and emerged victorious, earning a Universal Championship opportunity against the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania. Rollins hasn't had many meetings with Lesnar since then, minus a severe beatdown he took following the Royal Rumble event.

Since then, Rollins has been picking up big wins over several months, building his momentum on his Road to WrestleMania, including a huge victory at WWE Fastlane last night where the reunited Shield defeated Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley. Tonight, after the Shield's final moment, Rollins was met by Paul Heyman.

The two traded shots at each other, with Rollins highlighting the fact that Lesnar seems to have trouble with men of his size and those who have a similar ring style to him. Heyman pointed out that preparation is key, and though he did have more trouble with Finn Balor, Daniel Bryan, an AJ Styles than the giants of the WWE like Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe, he had little time to prepare for those opponents.

To prove that point, Heyman seemingly set up an attack on Rollins by one of Brock Lesnar's former college teammates.

The heart of the matter

While focused on Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins was taken out by Shelton Benjamin. The former Intercontinental Champion connected with a series of German suplexes before a match took place between the two.

What's next?

It will be exciting to see what next week hold s for this feud as Paul Heyman has promised that Lesnar will make an appearance on the show. Whether or not Benjamin is now part of the Raw roster is unknown, but it's great to see the Gold Standard back on WWE TV.

