WWE News: Seth Rollins challenges Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW hosted a six-man gauntlet match to determine the No.1 contender for Rey Mysterio's United States Championship. Matt Hardy, Akira Tozawa, R-Truth, Andrade, Humberto Carrillo, and Ricochet fought it out for the opportunity and now we know that Andrade has been announced as the winner of the battle following a controversial ending.

However, the scenario changed entirely when Seth Rollins and AOP made their presence felt and took out Rey Mysterio for assisting Kevin Owens last week.

The gauntlet started with Akira Tozawa taking on the WWE 24/7 Champion. Although Truth was pretty confident about winning the match and the United States Championship, he was quickly eliminated by Tozawa, who then faced Ricochet.

After a great back-and-forth matchup, Ricochet earned the pinfall by hitting the former Cruiserweight Championship with a Recoil. The next Superstar to enter the gauntlet was Matt Hardy.

Once again, Ricochet picked up the pinfall when he countered a Twist of Fate to a rollup. Humberto Carrillo was the next to join the fray. The two put on an incredible match and in the end, Carrillo got the win following a Moonsault.

The final Superstar to enter the gauntlet was Andrade. Unlike the others, he took the fight outside the ring and knocked out Carrillo with a Hammerlock DDT on the concrete floor. With Humberto being unable to continue, Andrade was officially announced the winner of the gauntlet via WWE's latest Instagram post.

However, Rey Mysterio may not collide with Andrade at the moment. The assault from AOP and Seth Rollins led to The Architect challenging him for a US Title match and if Rey agrees, we will get to see it all go down next week on RAW.