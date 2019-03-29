×
WWE News: Seth Rollins confirms back injury reports prior to WrestleMania 35

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
411   //    29 Mar 2019, 09:17 IST

Image result for Seth Rollins back pain

What's the story?

Last month, there were multiple reports of Seth Rollins dealing with a niggling back injury. This was why he didn't wrestle except for Fastlane, and he hasn't been in action all too much minus his RAW match against Drew McIntyre.

While there have often been false reports of injuries, The Kingslayer Seth Rollins himself confirmed in an interview with Sportingnews.com that the reports were true and that he did have a back injury.

Also read: WWE rumors - Real reason why Shinsuke Nakamura isn't motivated in WWE anymore

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins won the Royal Rumble 2019, and for all of February, he didn't step inside the ring. This was done by design, because Rollins was at the time reportedly suffering from a back injury.

It was similar to Becky Lynch, who had a minor knee injury which was incorporated into her storyline. This is why both of them missed Elimination Chamber, but luckily, they both competed at Fastlane, with any tension about them potentially missing WrestleMania going away.

Also read: 5 blockbuster ideas Vince McMahon may have planned for WrestleMania 35

The heart of the matter

Rollins told Sportingnews.com about his rumored back injury, confirming it, saying

Yeah, I did have a lingering back issue that I was dealing with. At the end of the day, I'm able to compete. I've been cleared by our doctors. I had to take a few weeks to rest but it looks like I'll be fine moving forward. I feel good. I've ramped up training in the gym and at my school (Black and Brave Wrestling Academy). I feel really good. I feel healthy and, hopefully, I'll be able to pick that guy up and throw him around a little bit so I'm not the only one getting tossed around.

This dispels any rumors about Rollins still competing with a back injury at WrestleMania. There is a remote possibility that there's a niggling back injury, but it's not as bad as it was. After all, it's quite common for wrestlers to be working through injuries, minor or non-minor.

What's next?

The Kingslayer will take on Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to see all the latest WrestleMania 35 updates.

Also read: 5 WWE superstars who keep getting undeserved title shots

Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Shield WWE Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
