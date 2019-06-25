WWE News: Seth Rollins involved in title match after WWE Raw goes off air

What’s the story?

Seth Rollins kicked off Monday Night Raw today, and after it went off air, he was involved in a WWE Stomping Grounds rematch against Baron Corbin. The WWE Universal title was on the line once again, and the Architect successfully retained it.

In case you didn’t know…

Rollins and Corbin went one-on-one last night at Stomping Grounds for the WWE Universal title with Lacey Evans as Special Guest Referee. The Sassy Southern belle made her presence known in the match as she was selected by the former WWE Raw GM-Elect, Corbin to tilt things in his favor.

The former GM-Elect was involved in a war of words with referee John Cone at WWE Super ShowDown and was furious that it cost him the match. However, Cone was once again the referee to make the three-count as Becky Lynch took out Lacey Evans after he attacked Rollins during the match.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins opened Monday Night Raw tonight and were confronted by Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin. WWE's latest 'Power Couple' are set to put their titles on the line against the Sassy Southern Belle and the former Raw GM-Elect at WWE Extreme Rules next month in a 'Winner Take All' mixed tag team match.

Despite successfully defending his title twice against Corbin in June, Rollins was once again involved in a title match against the same opponent. The result was no different, and it was John Cone to officiate the match once again.

What’s next?

As mentioned before, Rollins and Becky will take on the newly formed alliance of Corbin and Evans in a mixed tag team match and the winner will walk away with the WWE Universal Title and the WWE RAW Women's title.