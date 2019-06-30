WWE News: Seth Rollins reacts to WWE using his relationship in storylines

Rollins and Lynch

What's the story?

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast on his relationship with Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Rollins opened up on his reaction to WWE wanting to put him and Becky on TV together, stating the couple were hesitant at the beginning, but the idea grew on them eventually.

In case you didn't know...

It has been a while since Becky and Seth made their relationship public. The couple had already been seen together for a long time - though nothing was previously public confirming the same by either Superstar.

When Lynch won both Women's Titles at WrestleMania 35, Rollins could be seen in tears when he met her backstage. Weeks after 'Mania was done and dusted, she got into a Twitter war with Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and her husband Edge. During the exchange, Becky confirmed that she and Seth are a couple, which Phoenix acknowledged too.

Soon after, Rollins posted an intimate photo of him and Lynch, making it official. The couple crossed paths when a recent edition of Raw went off the air. WWE later acknowledged the relationship and are now using it in a storyline.

The heart of the matter

Rollins spoke in depth on his initial reaction to WWE coming up with the idea of highlighting the relationship on TV. When all was said and done, the couple liked the idea and decided to go ahead with it.

When you're first approached about the idea, you're kind of like, "How is it going to work? Is it going to work? If you look at the way couples have been portrayed in the past, it's a bit sketchy, especially on the woman's end.

Once we sat down and brainstormed how cool it might be and the options that were in front of us on the table, we decided it would actually be a fun thing to do and a cool thing to do and really strike while the iron's hot.

Rollins added that after seeing the crowd's reaction at Stomping Grounds and later on social media, he is glad that they went along with the idea.

What's next?

Rollins and Lynch will defend their titles against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at Extreme Rules.

