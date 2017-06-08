WWE News: Seth Rollins reminisces about the SHIELD's entrance theme

Rollins made his main roster debut with The SHIELD in 2012.

Seth Rollins with Roman Reigns during their tenure in the SHIELD

What's the story?

Seth Rollins recently participated in an interview with Bandwagon.asia, where he talked about why he used a particular entrance theme during his time in the promotion in question. And during this discussion, Rollins explained why the SHIELD's music meant so much to him.

In case you didn't know

After spending two years in WWE's developmental brand, Seth Rollins, alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, made his main roster debut at Survivor Series, interfering in a WWE Championship Match. The trio announced themselves as The SHIELD, who vowed to fight against injustice.

The trio had a successful run for two years before Rollins turned on Ambrose and Reigns by attacking them from behind and joining The Authority.

The heart of the matter

The Kingslayer said that the SHIELD's music will always be close to his heart because it was his first main-roster theme and also because he got to record the song alongside Ambrose and Reigns –

“We also got to record the beginning to that, the "Sierra Hotel Indie Echo Lima Delta - Shield" ourselves. Me, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose sat in a room and did those call signs. That was pretty cool.”

Rollins further stated that he loved the entrance theme because it had been composed by veteran WWE music maker, Jim Johnston. Although entrance themes today are made by the music duo, CF0$. In the past, Johnston made iconic themes for WWE Superstars such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and The Rock, to name a few.

“He kinda picks and chooses who he wants to work with nowadays and The Shield was his special project. He really nailed it on the head with this one.”

What's next?

In the interview, Rollins was asked about which song he would use if given the opportunity, to which Rollins replied:

For me, if I were to pick a perfect theme song, it’d be the song by Parkway Drive called 'Wild Eyes'.

Author's Take

Since Rollins and Ambrose are now on the same show, they can probably create an angle to partner up with Roman Reigns and bring back the SHIELD together.