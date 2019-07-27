WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals real reason behind recent announcement for RAW

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 73 // 27 Jul 2019, 03:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins is a true warrior

What's the story?

Seth Rollins has now taken to his official social media account, so as to weigh in on the recent announcement made by the WWE, whereby it had been stated that Rollins would face Dolph Ziggler in a match on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Addressing the same, Rollins insinuated that while the aforementioned matchup comes against a familiar foe, Ziggler, the stakes are high, owing to the fact that the latter recently laid a vicious beat-down on WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

In case you didn't know...

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, the special "RAW Reunion" presentation, witnessed several legends returning to the WWE's red brand -- including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, as well as other members of the "Kliq".

Triple H, Michaels and the Kliq, notably sided with Seth Rollins in the RAW Reunion episode, thereby aligning themselves with "The Architect", albeit for the special occasion.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note, that Shawn Michaels also appeared on this week's episode of SmackDown Live, wherein he and Dolph Ziggler engaged in an intense verbal confrontation before Ziggler knocked "HBK" down with a brutal "Superkick" -- a move which was popularized by Michaels as "Sweet Chin Music".

Furthermore, the WWE sent out a tweet via its official Twitter account, announcing a match between Rollins and Ziggler for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

In lieu of the aforementioned developments, Rollins addressed his upcoming showdown against Ziggler, with a tweet which reads as follows --

“My #IgniteTheFire fight camp continues en route to @SummerSlam. An old foe but with raised stakes. This one’s for you, Shawn.”

My #IgniteTheFire fight camp continues en route to @SummerSlam. An old foe but with raised stakes. This one’s for you, Shawn. https://t.co/c0SDUXfTwT — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 26, 2019

Advertisement

What's next?

The general consensus in the professional wrestling community is that Seth Rollins is likely to continue being pushed as the top Superstar on Monday Night RAW in the days to come.

While the belief is that Rollins is likely to defeat Dolph Ziggler in their showdown next week, whether or not "The Architect" manages to reclaim his Universal Championship from reigning titleholder Brock Lesnar, remains to be seen.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: Reason behind Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville's botched promo revealed

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins' statements? Sound off!