WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals what he speaks to Roman Reigns about

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 321 // 19 Dec 2018, 10:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

What's the story?

Roman Reigns' illness threw a spanner in the works to WWE's present and future, as the man tipped to be the face of the promotion was set to be sidelined for a long time.

Seth Rollins, his former Shield partner and friend, has spoken about his relationship with the former Universal champion and what he speaks to Reigns about whenever they speak.

In case you didn't know...

Reigns and Rollins share a close bond, having been beside each other for much of their WWE career, alongside Dean Ambrose.

Also Read: WWE News: Seth Rollins discusses Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns leukemia diagnosis

It is quite clear that the three, away from the ring, have a real friendship, which has been highlighted time and again in interviews following Reigns' illness.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with La Ley 107.9, Rollins spoke about how frequently he speaks to Reigns, and the conversations that the two have.

"I stay in touch with Roman. I talk to him once a week just to see how he’s doing. Mostly it’s about that," said Rollins.

"At the end of the day he doesn’t want to worry about work, he doesn’t want to deal with that headache right now, so it’s about seeing how he’s doing and his recovery right now. It’s nice to hear from him, and once in a while he’ll have a question about how things are going [with RAW], but it’s mostly just two friends catching up together," said the former Intercontinental champion about Reigns. (H/T WrestleZone for the transcript)

Also Read: WWE News: Seth Rollins talks about potential dream match with Kenny Omega

What's next?

Rollins is currently in a feud with Ambrose, although he will be facing Baron Corbin next week on RAW.

Advertisement