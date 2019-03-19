WWE News: Seth Rollins saved by former rival after RAW goes off the air

What's the story?

Seth Rollins was defeated in surprising fashion on Monday Night RAW by the hands of the Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre. Thanks to Brock Lesnar's interference, Drew McIntyre was allowed to take advantage and defeat the Royal Rumble winner.

After the match, Baron Corbin would come out to join the fun, only to get sent away by none other than The Lunatic Fringe Dean Ambrose.

In case you didn't know...

McIntyre has been in an individual feud of sorts against The Shield members. After convincingly defeating Dean Ambrose, he was supposed to face Roman Reigns, but he wound up assaulting him pre-match instead.

Seth Rollins tried to take revenge for both Ambrose and Reigns on the latest episode of RAW, but was unsuccessful in his attempt at doing so. Before the match, Drew McIntyre issued a challenge to Roman Reigns to face off at the grandest stage of them all - WrestleMania.

So it looks like we know Reigns' direction gor the big event.

The heart of the matter

After RAW went off the air, Baron Corbin decided to join in and begin an attack as well. However, Dean Ambrose would come out and make the save for his fellow-Shield brother.

EXCLUSIVE: After #RAW went off the air, @WWERollins got a little help from his former Shield brother @TheDeanAmbrose! pic.twitter.com/i1uKlJx5WQ — WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2019

While it isn't exactly known why Dean Ambrose nor Roman Reigns appeared on RAW, Ambrose was likely advertised anyway and showed up in some capacity. Perhaps they were kept aside so that Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania challenge and big main event win could have more value to it.

Either way, the story has taken an interesting turn, and while Drew McIntyre may not be winning at WrestleMania, he can have a great match and come out with his stock higher than ever.

What's next?

WrestleMania is less than three weeks away now, and the road is quickly coming to a halt! Will Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose show up next week? Time will tell.

