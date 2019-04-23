×
WWE News: Seth Rollins teams up with a new partner after RAW goes off the air

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
505   //    23 Apr 2019, 10:50 IST

What's the story?

This week's WWE RAW saw a No. 1 contender's match for the Universal title, as six-man competed to have a shot at Seth Rollins' title.

Following the main event match, where AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin, we saw a tag team match where Seth Rollins teamed up with a top RAW Superstar to take on Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

In case you didn't know...

On this week's RAW, there were two triple threat matches, with the winners facing off each other in the main event of RAW. The winner of that match would be the No. 1 contender for Seth Rollins' Universal title at Money in the Bank PPV.

First, we saw AJ Styles defeat Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe, followed by a victory for Baron Corbin against Drew McIntyre and The Miz. Styles and Corbin faced off in the main event, where Styles defeated the former RAW interim GM.

The heart of the matter

After RAW went off the air, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman teamed up to face off against the team of Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. This is not the first time that the two have teamed up on RAW, as they have done so many times in the past.

IWNerd have reported that Rollins and Strowman got the win after the Universal Champion landed a Stomp on Bobby Lashley and got the win.

After Styles' win against Corbin, Rollins made his way to the ring to meet his Money in the Bank PPV opponent, and the two shook hands.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: Three new blockbuster feuds for Extreme Rules PPV revealed

What's next?

Money in the Bank PPV, where Styles and Rollins will collide, takes place on May 19, 2019.

Read about Styles' victory and the rest of what happened on RAW here


