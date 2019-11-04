WWE News: Seth Rollins to "address his future" on RAW

Where will Seth Rollins go from here?

After losing the WWE Universal Championship to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, there are a lot of question marks hanging over the head of Seth Rollins.

Well, tonight, those questions will be answered as the former Shield man has confirmed that he'll "address his future" on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

So much swirling in my head after #CrownJewel. Thank you @dubaitourism & @RingsideC #RingsideFest & all of our incredible fans for the weekend. Will address my future tonight on #Raw. pic.twitter.com/e0i7idhkdO — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 4, 2019

The end of Rollins' reign

On Thursday night, the WWE Universe were left in shock as "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt emerged from the ashes, quite literally, to end Seth Rollins' reign as WWE Universal Champion.

Seth Rollins has spent almost the entire year of 2019 as either Universal Champion, or the number one contender to the title, having won the Men's Royal Rumble Match back at the January spectacular, eliminating Braun Strowman to stamp his one-way ticket to WrestleMania, confirming Brock Lesnar as his target the very next night on RAW.

Rollins would then defeat The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania and hold onto the title for the best part of eight months, even retaining controversially against The Fiend at Hell In A Cell, before losing the title in Saudi Arabia.

An explosive ending

I did say Bray Wyatt "quite literally" emerged from the ashes, and WWE released further footage of the incident that saw Wyatt fall from the stage into a production pit that would see sparks fly and The Fiend be set aflame shortly thereafter - which you can see here.

Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt has spoken out after the match, too. hinting that he is, in fact, invincible, after kicking out of everything The Architect had to offer.

Congratulations, @WWEBrayWyatt, on becoming WWE Universal Champion!



And on Halloween too - proving that dreams do come true, but so do the nightmares of every other WWE Superstar.#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/VWAApHkax9 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) October 31, 2019

