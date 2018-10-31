×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE News: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura confirmed for Survivor Series

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
204   //    31 Oct 2018, 07:41 IST

The Architect vs. The King of Strong Style
The Architect vs. The King of Strong Style

What's the Story?

Survivors Series 2018 will be a battle of the brands for the second year in a row and will provide a one of a kind match between two of WWE's biggest stars.

Seth Rollins will take on Shinsuke Nakamura in a champion vs. champion match four weeks from now.


In Case You Didn't Know

WWE changed the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 2017 to focus more on the competition between Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

Every champion on each show faced their counterpart from the other show in addition to the traditional 5-on-5 elimination matches pitting Team Raw against Team SmackDown.


The Heart of the Matter

Their encounter at Survivor Series will be their first match against each other as both men have had little to no interactions during their time on the main roster, with exception to the 2018 Royal Rumble.

Despite Rollins having far more accomplishments, the former Shield member has some interesting similarities with his Survivor Series opponent.

Both men are historic former NXT Champions with Rollins being the inaugural titleholder and Nakamura being the second man in history to win the NXT Championship twice.

Rollins and Nakamura both won their respective titles for the first time in 2018 with The Architect defeating The Miz and Finn Bálor at WrestleMania to win the Intercontinental Championship.

The King of Strong Style would defeat Jeff Hardy at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view to win the United States Championship - his first title on the main roster.


What's Next?

Survivor Series takes place Sunday, November 18 and will emanate from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California - the former venue for SummerSlam from 2009 to 2014.

Rollins and Nakamura are fantastic wrestlers and the match they have could be an early contender to steal the show.


Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Survivor Series The Shield Seth Rollins Shinsuke Nakamura
Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Multimedia Journalist, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
5 Biggest things that prove Survivor Series could be the...
RELATED STORY
4 matches which could happen at WWE Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
7 "Early Match Predictions" for Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
What if Dean Ambrose wins the Universal Championship at...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Survivor Series 2018 Should be Brand Warfare
RELATED STORY
5 Dream matches we might get to see at this year's...
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series: Predicting the entire match card...
RELATED STORY
Survivor Series 2018: Predicting the full match-card 
RELATED STORY
5 Champion vs Champion matches we would like to see in...
RELATED STORY
4 Survivor Series Matches which WWE changed at the last...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us