WWE News: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura confirmed for Survivor Series

The Architect vs. The King of Strong Style

What's the Story?

Survivors Series 2018 will be a battle of the brands for the second year in a row and will provide a one of a kind match between two of WWE's biggest stars.

Seth Rollins will take on Shinsuke Nakamura in a champion vs. champion match four weeks from now.

In Case You Didn't Know

WWE changed the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 2017 to focus more on the competition between Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

Every champion on each show faced their counterpart from the other show in addition to the traditional 5-on-5 elimination matches pitting Team Raw against Team SmackDown.

The Heart of the Matter

Their encounter at Survivor Series will be their first match against each other as both men have had little to no interactions during their time on the main roster, with exception to the 2018 Royal Rumble.

Despite Rollins having far more accomplishments, the former Shield member has some interesting similarities with his Survivor Series opponent.

Both men are historic former NXT Champions with Rollins being the inaugural titleholder and Nakamura being the second man in history to win the NXT Championship twice.

Rollins and Nakamura both won their respective titles for the first time in 2018 with The Architect defeating The Miz and Finn Bálor at WrestleMania to win the Intercontinental Championship.

The King of Strong Style would defeat Jeff Hardy at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view to win the United States Championship - his first title on the main roster.

What's Next?

Survivor Series takes place Sunday, November 18 and will emanate from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California - the former venue for SummerSlam from 2009 to 2014.

Rollins and Nakamura are fantastic wrestlers and the match they have could be an early contender to steal the show.