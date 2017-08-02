WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura apologises to John Cena after their match

Cena showed great respect to Nakamura after their match on Smackdown.

What kind of moment did these two superstars have following Smackdown?

What's the story?

We've already talked about Cena coming to Nakamura's aid following Baron Corbin's attack at the end of SmackDown Live tonight.

However, some eagle eyed viewers caught a nice little exchange between the two after the match, where Nakamura seems to apologise to Cena.

In case you didn't know...

Cena and Nakamura had a nice, hard hitting main event on SmackDown tonight to determine the #1 contender to Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship.

Also Read: WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura defeats John Cena, will face Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam

With no shenanigans and a clean pin, Nakamura defeated the 16-time world champion to get the match against Mahal at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

While the two celebrated in the ring once more, cameras caught a glimpse of an exchange between them - one that tells a pretty cool story.

Before going in for another handshake, Nakamura can clearly be seen mouthing the words "I'm sorry" to Cena - presumably apologising for suplexing Cena on his neck (video below).

Annnd John Cena just broke his neck



pic.twitter.com/Pr6jsHFz9w — Roy Report (@royreport) August 2, 2017

Cena could then be seen mouthing the words "don't be sorry" back to the new #1 contender, before raising his arm to the crowd.

What's next?

We still have weeks to go before SummerSlam and, as the fine print always says, the "card is subject to change."

Other than an injury or worse, Mahal vs Nakamura is set for WWE's annual summer event. It remains to be seen what role, if any, Cena will have at the show.

Author's take

I love little things like this in wrestling. Pro wrestling isn't exactly known for its subtlety, so when it is used, I'm happy. Mahal's intensity against Nakamura's laid back cool should make for a great match, provided they can nail the lead-up in the next couple of weeks.

It'll be interesting to see how Jinder plays this now that he can't really fall back on his "anti-USA gimmick".