WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura asks if he can use legendary finisher

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 799 // 26 Aug 2019, 15:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shinsuke Nakamura's Kinshasa finisher is already very effective

There has been a lot of talk about the GTS (Go To Sleep) since Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston surprisingly executed the move at a recent WWE live event.

In response to the WWE Superstars using the GTS, the person who created the legendary move – Kenta (formerly known as Hideo Itami in WWE) – reminded everybody on Twitter that he invented it in 2004.

The former 205 Live star’s comment prompted a response from Shinsuke Nakamura, who asked how much he would have to pay to be able to add the GTS to his move set.

Kenta joked that it would be cheaper than Nakamura’s Kinshasa finisher, leading the Intercontinental Champion to ask if he is allowed to occasionally use the move.

“YeahOh” – a phrase that Nakamura has said throughout his career – is how Kenta responded, so fans will have to wait and see if “The King of Strong Style” hits a GTS in the near future!

Let me use #G2S sometimes — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) August 26, 2019

Why did Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston use the GTS?

Outside of WWE, the GTS is most commonly associated with Kenta, who made the move famous during his time in Pro Wrestling Noah and Ring of Honor throughout the 2000s.

In WWE, however, fans recognise the GTS as a move that was used by former WWE Champion CM Punk during his time with the company.

Advertisement

This became a talking point following a live event in Lima, Peru on August 24 when Daniel Bryan asked the crowd “Who’s the best?” after he began to dominate in a match against Kofi Kingston.

As Punk had the nickname “Best In The World” in WWE, a loud “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chant broke out in the arena.

Bryan acknowledged the chants by hitting the GTS on two occasions. Kingston then kicked out after a 1-count before connecting with a GTS of his own.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!