WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura meets fellow wrestlers at Impact Wrestling event

Nakamura was spotted at an Impact Wrestling fan interaction event this past week.

by nishant.jayaram News 02 Jul 2017, 13:14 IST

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura was photographed meeting wrestlers from Pro Wrestling Noah, Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimori, as well as Impact Wrestling's Scott D'Amore, at an Impact Wrestling fan interaction event.

@WrestlingInc Nakamura with Marafuji, Ishimori and Scott D'Amore at Impact fan fest#ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/pxIxKhUQUK — C. Marry Hultman (@stoughe) July 1, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimori wrestle in Japan’s Pro Wrestling Noah promotion and both wrestlers have also competed in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Marufuji has been NJPW’s IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship once, and has won many titles in Noah, including the GHC Heavyweight Championship and the GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship.

Ishimori, on the other hand, is the current GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship and the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

The heart of the matter

Nakamura has previously wrestled with Marufuji and Ishimori in New Japan Pro Wrestling and shares a good relationship with both wrestlers. The Impact Wrestling fan interaction event was held in the build up to Impact’s Slammiversary XV pay-per-view.

The two Pro Wrestling Noah wrestlers also posed with former TNA World Heavyweight and X Division Champion, Eddie Edwards.

The two Japanese wrestlers will compete in a four-way tag team match at Slammiversary XV against The Latin American Xchange – who are the current title holders of the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championship – Drago and El Hijo del Fantasma, and Laredo Kid and Garza Jr.

What’s next?

Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary XV will be held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida on July 2nd, 2017. Nakamura, meanwhile, will be next seen on SmackDown Live this coming Tuesday. Recent rumours suggest that Nakamura could feud with AJ Styles and that a dream match will most likely take place at SummerSlam 2017.

Author’s take

It’s great to see wrestlers from different promotions hanging out together, putting aside rivalries. Slammiversary XV could pull off a surprise by a putting on a brilliant show, and the presence of the two Japanese wrestlers in the four-way tag team match is an exciting prospect.