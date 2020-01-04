WWE News: SmackDown main event to involve Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in a tag-team match

Jan 04, 2020

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan

WWE have announced that Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns will be teaming up on the SmackDown main event tonight at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. They will be facing King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler as per the announcement.

Roman Reigns is still looking to avenge his loss to King Corbin at TLC after interference from The Revival and Dolph Ziggler. The King of the Ring winner needed a lot of help to pick up the win, but that did not stop him from celebrating it.

Reigns attacked Corbin just before his triple-threat match last week against The Miz and Daniel Bryan and then added during the match later in the show. It cost him an opportunity to face The Fiend for the WWE Universal Title, and now it looks like WWE are dragging this feud until Royal Rumble.

Ziggler and Reigns were also involved in a match for FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square, and it drew a huge viewership.

This is the 2nd match that has been announced for the show tonight. The first one was also a tag-team match that will see Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross team up to take on the team of Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke and also the first-ever WWE Women's tag-team champions, Sasha Banks and Bayley.