WWE News: SmackDown star takes a savage shot at Brock Lesnar ahead of Raw 

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
180   //    01 Jun 2019, 17:05 IST

Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Paul Heyman recently took to social media to announce that his client Brock Lesnar will be cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on this upcoming edition of Raw against Universal Champion, Seth Rollins.

In response to Lesnar, former United States Champion, Rusev has now taken to Twitter and has taken a savage shot at 'The Beast Incarnate'.

In case you didn't know...

At last month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Brock Lesnar shocked the entire Pro Wrestling world when he entered himself into the Men's Ladder Match match and won the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Since capturing the MITB briefcase, Lesnar has been showcasing his humorous side and has been teasing a cash-in on either current WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston and on Universal Champion, Seth Rollins as well.

The heart of the matter

WWE Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon recently announced that WWE will be punishing Brock Lesnar for his disrespectful acts on this past week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Lesnar's client, Paul Heyman, in the meantime, has taken to social media and has confirmed that the former Universal Champion will be cashing in his contract this week on Seth Rollins and will be challenging for the Universal Title once again.

Heyman's massive announcement has now received the attention of several top WWE stars including Seth Rollins, who took a brutal shot at 'The Beast' and NXT superstar Matt Riddle, who claimed to ruin Lesnar's cash in.

Former US Champion, Rusev rather had a humourous and savage response, as he posted the following message on Twitter in another classic Rusev tweet.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar will be cashing in Money in the Bank contract this week on Raw, as he is set to go one-on-one against Seth Rollins once again. It Lesnar comes out victorious this week on Raw then he will win the Universal Championship for a record third-time.

Tags:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Rusev
