WWE News - SmackDown Superstar confirms backstage heat rumors

SmackDown

Dolph Ziggler confirmed during an appearance on WWE show The Bump that he had issues backstage before his successful 2013 Money in the Bank cash-in on Alberto Del Rio.

The memorable moment, which took place on the post-WrestleMania 29 episode of Monday Night RAW, was met with one of the loudest cheers that any WWE Superstar received during that era.

While reminiscing about the cash-in, the two-time World Heavyweight Champion said fans supported him so much at the time because they knew he had problems with people backstage in WWE.

“It wasn’t me cashing in. It was an entire fan base getting behind someone who they could tell had it, who could tell put the time in, who could tell put the work in, who could tell was getting the shaft left and right backstage – and continues to – and they said, ‘We’re gonna make this happen.’”

Please credit The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use these quotes.

Why did Dolph Ziggler have backstage heat?

Dolph Ziggler’s comments come just one day after former WWE producer Arn Anderson gave his take on why the 39-year-old has never become a regular main-event Superstar in WWE.

Speaking on his ARN podcast, Anderson said Ziggler was very opinionated backstage – so much so that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon “got tired” of dealing with him.

The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned that Ziggler using Shawn Michaels’ Superkick was often a “heated issue” behind the scenes.